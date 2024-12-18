Celebrity engagement rings: The most dazzling rocks

From emeralds to rubies, to Princess-cut sparklers these celebrity brides-to-be are sporting major accessories on their left hands and we can’t look away!
So, we’ve put together a gallery of the most AMAZING celebrity engagement rings, starting with actress and singer Selena Gomez’s brand new rock. Prepare to have some serious jewellery fomo.
Whilst some of our celebs marriages have not lasted a diamond is still forever, here are our favourites!
01
Selena Gomez
Marquise-Cut Diamond
Selena has some new bling since her beau, Benny Blanco proposed to her in early December 2024. Her ring is some serious bling, with a marquise cut diamond on a pavé diamond band. The ring cost Blanco $315,500.
02
Hailey Bieber
Oval-cut solitaire ring
Justin Bieber originally chose a solitaire ring which featured a large oval-cut diamond set. Six years after the ring was upgraded to a carat bigger, and that rock looks heavy! The ring is estimated at a whopping $1.5 million.
03
Emily Ratajkowski
Toi Et Moi ring
Em Rata’s impressive engagement ring from Bear–McClard, with an 18-carat yellow gold band and a three-carat pear-shaped diamond along with a two-carat, princess-cut diamond. Em later repurposed the ring after her divorce and made two separate rings. The ring is estimated between $80,000-140,000.
04
Lea Michelle
Diamond encrusted wedding band
Lea Michele has found love again. The Glee star announced her engagement to boyfriend Zandy Reich (president of clothing company AYR) on Instagram on Saturday, posting a photo of herself with her blinged-out left hand on her face. “Yes,” the 31-year-old captioned the snap. It’s been a rough few years for the brunette beauty, who tragically lost her ex-boyfriend, Cory Monteith to a combination alcohol and heroin overdose back in 2013. The ring is valued at around $160,000.
05
Megan Fox
Green emerald and white diamond pear ring
Megan’s engagement ring certainly has a twist to it, with its classic toi et moi style. Each diamond is estimated to be about three carats with bands crafted from 18-carat white gold. The ring is estimated to be valued at a whopping $500,000.
06
Roxy Jacenko
Round brilliant diamond centre stone
Roxy Jacenko recently confirmed to the world she will be renewing her vows to husband Oliver Curtis, and now it looks like a second wedding isn’t too far away.
The diamond engagement ring apparently has been valued at ‘$450,000’, and was designed by Nicholas Haywood. Roxy flashed the sparkly number at a dress fitting and captioned the Instagram snap, ‘Fittings and Fabric selects with my favourite @velani’. The ring is valued at $200,000.
07
Mariah Carey
Emerald cut diamond
Rocking one HUGE sparkler, Mariah Carey was given quite the engagement ring from ex-beau James Packer. The ring is worth a casual $7 million and is an emerald-cut diamond estimated to weigh 35 carats.
08
Iggy Azaela
Yellow diamond and white diamond halo
Iggy was proposed to by her partner at the time, Lakers player Nick Young with a dazzling yellow diamond. The basketballer helped design the 10.43-carat ring, which consists of an 8.15-carat intense yellow diamond and a white diamond halo all set into white gold, with jeweler Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills. The ring is worth about $500,000.
09
Jennifer Aniston
Rose cut diamond
Jennifer Aniston’s engagement to Justin Theroux was marked with an 8-carat emerald-cut solitaire ring, estimated to be worth $500,000. The pair have since divorced, but the ring was an estimated eight carats and is set upon a simple yellow gold band.
10
Beyonce
Emerald cut diamond
There’s no missing Beyonce’s 24-carat diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz, worth over $5million. Jay-Z certainly knows how to spoil his other half. The emerald-cut diamond is not one to miss and is far bigger than the average engagement ring.
11
Kate Middleton
Princess Diana’s Ceylon sapphire ring
Prince William gave Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge this sparkler when he popped the question in 2010. The ring, a 12-carat Ceylon sapphire surrounded by a cluster of 14 solitaire diamonds set in white gold, belonged to his late mother Princess Diana.
12
Kim Kardashian
Cushion-cut diamond ring
From ex-partner Kanye West, Kim had two engagement rings, her most worn was the cushion-cut diamond ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz and is made of one of the rarest diamonds. The 15-carat ring is estimated to be worth more than $1.6 million.
13
Elizabeth Taylor
Asscher cut diamond ring
Elizabeth Taylor trumps Kim Kardashian with her 33-carat Krupp Diamond, now known as the Elizabeth Taylor Diamond, given to her by Richard Burton. The stone is a unique Asscher cut and was created in the 1920s.
14
Zoe Kravitz
Cushion-cut diamond ring
Zoe has quite the bling from her fiancee, Channing Tatum.The elongated cushion-cut diamond with a bezel setting is worth an estimated $550,000.
15
Meghan Markle
Three-stone diamond ring
Adazzling cushion-cut three-stone design from Prince Harry showcases a diamond sourced from Botswana which holds special significance to the couple. The additional diamonds are from the personal collection of the late Princess Diana. The ring is estimated around $300,000-$600,000.
