Celebrity engagement rings: The most dazzling rocks

From emeralds to rubies, to Princess-cut sparklers these celebrity brides-to-be are sporting major accessories on their left hands and we can’t look away!

Advertisement

So, we’ve put together a gallery of the most AMAZING celebrity engagement rings, starting with actress and singer Selena Gomez’s brand new rock. Prepare to have some serious jewellery fomo.

Whilst some of our celebs marriages have not lasted a diamond is still forever, here are our favourites!

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use