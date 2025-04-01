Almost every woman knows the pain of wearing uncomfortable bras day in and day out, and while there are countless styles and designs out there, it can be hard to find one that provides the right amount of support whilst also being comfortable.
That’s where bralettes come in. Bralettes are a great option for those who hate underwires and excessive padding and are looking for a bra that does the job without causing discomfort.
There are endless bralette options on the market, so there are styles for everyone no matter your goals or preferences.
From different necklines to different materials and different colours, we’ve outlined our top picks for the best bralettes to shop in Australia.
The best bralettes to shop in Australia 2024
01
Boody FreeMesh Triangle Bralette
$39.95 at Boody
If you’re after coverage and support for light activities, this triangle bralette is the perfect style for you.
The ultra-light FreeMesh fabric is super stretchy and breathable which means you’ll be comfortable all day long.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Colours: Black, Lemon, Fig
Materials: 48% Recycled Nylon, 31% Viscose made from bamboo, 21% Elastane
Key features:
- Adjustable straps with back hook-and-eye closure
- No padding or wires
- Flattering triangle shape
- Soft elastic under-bust band for gentle support
02
Bras N Things Kaia Bralette
$15 (usually $39.99) at Bras N Things
With a sheer mesh fabric, this design is ideal for those looking for a lightweight and barely-there look and feel.
Not only is this bralette practical, but it also features details that make it feel luxe without the price tag that comes along with it.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16
Colour: Cinnamon
Materials: 78% nylon, 22% spandex
Key features:
- Gold ring hardware on shoulder straps
- Triangle neckline
- Flattering seam lines on cups
- Shiny elastic shoulder straps
- Mesh back wings
- Adjustable shoulder straps
- Hook & eye closure at back
03
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
$35.97 (usually $59.95) at Calvin Klein
If you’re someone who likes a bit more support in a bra, this style by Calvin Klein is the one for you.
With padded cups and crossover straps at the back, this bralette is perfect for going underneath tank tops, t-shirts and everything in between.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Colours: Grey Heather, Pink & Black
Materials: Cotton, modal & elastane
Key features:
- Cotton modal blend
- Padded seamless cups
- Crossover straps at the back
- Signature elastic underband
- Fits true to size
04
Cotton On Body Organic Cotton Lace Triangle Padded Bralette
$24.99 at Cotton On
The cotton and lace combination on this bralette makes it not only comfortable but pretty too – and who doesn’t love wearing a nice bra?
This design is lightly padded for extra support, but the padding is removable for those who find it more comfortable without.
Sizes: XS S, M, L, XL
Colours: Butterscotch Marle Pointelle & Black Pointelle
Materials: Cotton, elastane & polyester
Key features:
- Soft cotton pointelle fabric
- Removable cup inserts for when you need a little extra lining
- V shaped neckline
- Adjustable strap sliders for an individual fit
05
Parfait Adriana Wirefree Full Bust Lace Bralette
$79.95 at The Iconic
If you have a fuller bust and are after both support and style, look no further than this bralette from Parfait.
The soft microfibre lining makes this design extremely comfortable, but you will also look good too thanks to the stunning lace outer.
Sizes: 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 (D, DD, E, FF, G, GG, H cups)
Colours: Sapphire, Black, Pearl White, Racing Red & Bare
Materials: 87% nylon & 13% spandex
Key features:
- Made for those with fuller busts
- Wide, adjustable shoulder straps
- Wide, elasticated band to boost support
- J hook at the back means you can also wear it as a racerback
Are bralettes good for breasts?
There is currently no evidence that suggests wearing a bra versus a bralette is better for your breasts. Thus, people who are looking for comfort and support can rest assured that bralettes can provide that without causing any sagging.
Those with fuller busts especially may find that they prefer bralettes over regular bras because they don’t constrict or flatten your chest like many regular bras.
Bralettes also typically feature adjustable straps and bands which means they are very versatile, plus they offer breathability without sacrificing coverage.
Is it OK to wear a bralette everyday?
Those who despise underwire bras because they dig in and cause discomfort, sometimes even pain, will be reassured to know that it is perfectly fine to wear bralettes as your everyday bra.