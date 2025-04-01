Almost every woman knows the pain of wearing uncomfortable bras day in and day out, and while there are countless styles and designs out there, it can be hard to find one that provides the right amount of support whilst also being comfortable.

Advertisement

That’s where bralettes come in. Bralettes are a great option for those who hate underwires and excessive padding and are looking for a bra that does the job without causing discomfort.

There are endless bralette options on the market, so there are styles for everyone no matter your goals or preferences.

From different necklines to different materials and different colours, we’ve outlined our top picks for the best bralettes to shop in Australia.

The best bralettes to shop in Australia 2024

01 Boody FreeMesh Triangle Bralette $39.95 at Boody If you’re after coverage and support for light activities, this triangle bralette is the perfect style for you. The ultra-light FreeMesh fabric is super stretchy and breathable which means you’ll be comfortable all day long. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Colours: Black, Lemon, Fig Materials: 48% Recycled Nylon, 31% Viscose made from bamboo, 21% Elastane Key features: Adjustable straps with back hook-and-eye closure

No padding or wires

Flattering triangle shape

Soft elastic under-bust band for gentle support SHOP NOW

Advertisement

02 Bras N Things Kaia Bralette $15 (usually $39.99) at Bras N Things With a sheer mesh fabric, this design is ideal for those looking for a lightweight and barely-there look and feel. Not only is this bralette practical, but it also features details that make it feel luxe without the price tag that comes along with it. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Colour: Cinnamon Materials: 78% nylon, 22% spandex Key features: Gold ring hardware on shoulder straps

Triangle neckline

Flattering seam lines on cups

Shiny elastic shoulder straps

Mesh back wings

Adjustable shoulder straps

Hook & eye closure at back SHOP NOW

03 Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette $35.97 (usually $59.95) at Calvin Klein If you’re someone who likes a bit more support in a bra, this style by Calvin Klein is the one for you. With padded cups and crossover straps at the back, this bralette is perfect for going underneath tank tops, t-shirts and everything in between. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Colours: Grey Heather, Pink & Black Materials: Cotton, modal & elastane Key features: Cotton modal blend

Padded seamless cups

Crossover straps at the back

Signature elastic underband

Fits true to size SHOP NOW

04 Cotton On Body Organic Cotton Lace Triangle Padded Bralette $24.99 at Cotton On The cotton and lace combination on this bralette makes it not only comfortable but pretty too – and who doesn’t love wearing a nice bra? This design is lightly padded for extra support, but the padding is removable for those who find it more comfortable without. Sizes: XS S, M, L, XL Colours: Butterscotch Marle Pointelle & Black Pointelle Materials: Cotton, elastane & polyester Key features: Soft cotton pointelle fabric

Removable cup inserts for when you need a little extra lining

V shaped neckline

Adjustable strap sliders for an individual fit SHOP NOW

05 Parfait Adriana Wirefree Full Bust Lace Bralette $79.95 at The Iconic If you have a fuller bust and are after both support and style, look no further than this bralette from Parfait. The soft microfibre lining makes this design extremely comfortable, but you will also look good too thanks to the stunning lace outer. Sizes: 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 (D, DD, E, FF, G, GG, H cups) Colours: Sapphire, Black, Pearl White, Racing Red & Bare Materials: 87% nylon & 13% spandex Key features: Made for those with fuller busts

Wide, adjustable shoulder straps

Wide, elasticated band to boost support

J hook at the back means you can also wear it as a racerback SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Are bralettes good for breasts?

There is currently no evidence that suggests wearing a bra versus a bralette is better for your breasts. Thus, people who are looking for comfort and support can rest assured that bralettes can provide that without causing any sagging.

Those with fuller busts especially may find that they prefer bralettes over regular bras because they don’t constrict or flatten your chest like many regular bras.

Bralettes also typically feature adjustable straps and bands which means they are very versatile, plus they offer breathability without sacrificing coverage.

Is it OK to wear a bralette everyday?

Those who despise underwire bras because they dig in and cause discomfort, sometimes even pain, will be reassured to know that it is perfectly fine to wear bralettes as your everyday bra.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use