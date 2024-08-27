  •  
Make Dad’s day count with these thoughtful Father’s Day gifts

Gifts to show you care.
Father’s Day is fast approaching, with Sunday, September 1st just around the corner.

So if you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the dad or father figure in your life this Father’s Day, then you’ve come to the right place.

No two dads are alike, which is why we have gone on the hunt to find the best gifts to suit any type of parental figure, with any style or personality around.

Whether he’s sport obsessed, a true outdoorsman, loves tech, is a whiz in the kitchen or a style savant, our gift guide for Father’s Day is sure to have him covered.

THE BEST GIFTS FOR FATHER’S DAY 2024

the oodie black puffer boot with green fluffy trim

Black Puffer Boot

Black Puffer Boot, $89 at The Oodie

The boot of all boots, the Oodie Puffer Boot has padded heel support and a Sherpa-lined interior for an extra snug fit, keeping Dad’s feet warm and cosy.

Made from 100 per cent vegan materials, this practical boot is the perfect gift to give your dad or father figure the gift of ultimate comfort and style.

SHOP NOW

Personalised Leather Bracelet

Men’s personalised leather bracelet, $95 at Hardtofind

Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like a personalised gift. This sleek and understated mens bracelet is made from sturdy black woven leather and matte black coated stainless steel.

The inside of the clasp can be machine engraved, allowing you to add own wording to make this piece extra special.

SHOP NOW

Cocoa Robe

Cocoa robe, $129 at Hommey

Give your dad a hand in getting into the self-care groove with this super comfy robe from Hommey. It’s so cosy that he’ll want to wear it all year round.

And even better, there are so many colours and prints to choose from that you’re bound to find the perfect one for your unique dad.

SHOP NOW

The Small Messenger Bag

The Small Messenger Bag, $309 at Maison de Sabre

For the fashion-forward father, this luxurious crossbody bag is made from buttery leather and practical jacquard straps. It’s perfect for travelling and can hold all of the essentials.

SHOP NOW

Personalised Book

Personalised ‘Why I’m Daddy’s Girl/Boy’ book, $49.95 at Hardtofind

This book will truly become a treasured gift for years to come. It can be customised to suit your own family’s story, and we guarantee there won’t be a dry eye in the house come storytime.

SHOP NOW

American Needle VB Cap

American Needle VB cap, $49.99 at MYER

‘Keep it simple, keep it classic’ with this corduroy VB cap for the true beer lover.

SHOP NOW

American Crew Classic Boost Powder

American Crew Classic boost powder, $33.95 at THE ICONIC

Give Dad the gift of hair lift, thickness and a matte finish with this easy to use texture powder.

SHOP NOW

Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System

Pivot Wine Preservation System, $199.95 at Coravin

Is Dad a budding sommelier? A self-confessed oenophile? If your dad loves his wines then he will love this preservation system that can keep bottles fresh for up to four weeks.

SHOP NOW

Johnnie Walker Black Label 12YO Scotch Whisky

Johnnie Walker Black Label 12YO Scotch Whisky, $55 at Liquorland

If Dad loves a whisky, then this vintage blend of malt and grain is one to try. With deep, rich flavours of dark fruits and vanilla with a touch of smoke, it’ll go down a treat.

SHOP NOW

Men’s Chunky Signet Ring

Men’s chunky signet ring, $220 at Hardtofind

This ring will be a future heirloom and can be made even more special with the engraving of their own initials – or perhaps, those of their very favourite people.

SHOP NOW

Theragun Mini 2.0

Theragun Mini 2.0, $349 at Adore Beauty

A massage gun you can take with you anywhere? You don’t have to tell us twice! Dad can fit this in his gym bag, golf bag, suitcase or backpack to ensure he always has access to a much-needed massage.

SHOP NOW

Traeger Pro Series Pellet Grill

Traeger Pro Series pellet grill, $1099.95 at Appliances Online

If you’re looking to splurge out and really treat Dad, what could be better than his very own backyard grill? You’ll have a BBQ master – and yummy food – on your hands in no time.

SHOP NOW

Bestway Hydro-Force Convertible Paddle Board Set

Bestway Hydro-Force convertible paddle board set, $399 at Big W

For the true outdoorsman and adventurer, this set will have him paddling in no time this summer.

SHOP NOW

DYVN Drop Tee ‘Prime’ by Doyoueven

DYVN Drop Tee ‘Prime’ $45 at The Iconic

SHOP NOW

Stories to Cherish story cards

Stories to Cherish story cards, $39.95 at Amazon AU

Father’s Day is a time of joy and celebration for many. But for others, it can be a painful reminder of the dads or father figures that have passed away.

These Stories to Cherish story cards are a thoughtful gift idea for the men who are grieving. Each beautiful card has a prompt, helping them to reflect on their loved one’s life and keep their memory alive.

SHOP NOW
vitamix blender with fruit in it

Vitamix A3500i Ascent Series Smart Blender 

Vitamix A3500i Ascent Series Smart Blender, $1,399.99 at David Jones

Spoil dad with the best in blending! The Vitamix A3500i Ascent Series Smart Blender isn’t just a blender; it’s his ticket to smoothie heaven and gourmet soups in minutes.

With its powerful motor, intuitive controls and smart technology, this blender makes it easy to create perfectly blended recipes every time. Plus, it comes with a bonus Dry Grains Container, perfect for grinding grains, mixing batter, kneading thick dough and more!

For Father’s Day, make him a refreshing smoothie, dips and appetisers or a hearty soup. He’ll love using it to blend up nutritious meals and snacks, keeping the whole family energised and healthy. This blender will be loved for lifetimes, with a 10-year warranty that will feed the whole family for years to come!

SHOP NOW

ButcherCrowd

Sustainably sourced, customisable meat box, from $4.89/meal at ButcherCrowd

Besides our veggie friends, who wouldn’t want fresh, restaurant-quality meat shipped directly to their doorstep? I bet Dad sure would. And that’s exactly what you can get him with ButcherCrowd.

This Aussie brand is changing the future of food by building a community focused on humanely raised and sustainably sourced meat products. All products are non-GMO, antibiotic-free and use no growth hormones.

Build a customised box for your dad here.

SHOP NOW
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

Julie Cooper Digital Content Producer - Woman's Day

Julie Cooper is Digital Content Producer, working across Woman's Day and Now To Love at Are Media. She loves writing about all things lifestyle and entertainment and has a keen interest in fashion, beauty, health and wellness. When Julie's not churning out stories that matter, you can find her heading to Pilates with a green juice in hand or spending time with her family on Sydney's stunning Northern Beaches where she calls home.

