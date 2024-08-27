Father’s Day is fast approaching, with Sunday, September 1st just around the corner.
So if you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the dad or father figure in your life this Father’s Day, then you’ve come to the right place.
No two dads are alike, which is why we have gone on the hunt to find the best gifts to suit any type of parental figure, with any style or personality around.
Whether he’s sport obsessed, a true outdoorsman, loves tech, is a whiz in the kitchen or a style savant, our gift guide for Father’s Day is sure to have him covered.
THE BEST GIFTS FOR FATHER’S DAY 2024
Black Puffer Boot, $89 at The Oodie
The boot of all boots, the Oodie Puffer Boot has padded heel support and a Sherpa-lined interior for an extra snug fit, keeping Dad’s feet warm and cosy.
Made from 100 per cent vegan materials, this practical boot is the perfect gift to give your dad or father figure the gift of ultimate comfort and style.
Men’s personalised leather bracelet, $95 at Hardtofind
Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like a personalised gift. This sleek and understated mens bracelet is made from sturdy black woven leather and matte black coated stainless steel.
The inside of the clasp can be machine engraved, allowing you to add own wording to make this piece extra special.
Cocoa robe, $129 at Hommey
Give your dad a hand in getting into the self-care groove with this super comfy robe from Hommey. It’s so cosy that he’ll want to wear it all year round.
And even better, there are so many colours and prints to choose from that you’re bound to find the perfect one for your unique dad.
The Small Messenger Bag, $309 at Maison de Sabre
For the fashion-forward father, this luxurious crossbody bag is made from buttery leather and practical jacquard straps. It’s perfect for travelling and can hold all of the essentials.
Personalised ‘Why I’m Daddy’s Girl/Boy’ book, $49.95 at Hardtofind
This book will truly become a treasured gift for years to come. It can be customised to suit your own family’s story, and we guarantee there won’t be a dry eye in the house come storytime.
American Needle VB cap, $49.99 at MYER
‘Keep it simple, keep it classic’ with this corduroy VB cap for the true beer lover.
American Crew Classic boost powder, $33.95 at THE ICONIC
Give Dad the gift of hair lift, thickness and a matte finish with this easy to use texture powder.
Pivot Wine Preservation System, $199.95 at Coravin
Is Dad a budding sommelier? A self-confessed oenophile? If your dad loves his wines then he will love this preservation system that can keep bottles fresh for up to four weeks.
Johnnie Walker Black Label 12YO Scotch Whisky, $55 at Liquorland
If Dad loves a whisky, then this vintage blend of malt and grain is one to try. With deep, rich flavours of dark fruits and vanilla with a touch of smoke, it’ll go down a treat.
Men’s chunky signet ring, $220 at Hardtofind
This ring will be a future heirloom and can be made even more special with the engraving of their own initials – or perhaps, those of their very favourite people.
Theragun Mini 2.0, $349 at Adore Beauty
A massage gun you can take with you anywhere? You don’t have to tell us twice! Dad can fit this in his gym bag, golf bag, suitcase or backpack to ensure he always has access to a much-needed massage.
Traeger Pro Series pellet grill, $1099.95 at Appliances Online
If you’re looking to splurge out and really treat Dad, what could be better than his very own backyard grill? You’ll have a BBQ master – and yummy food – on your hands in no time.
Bestway Hydro-Force convertible paddle board set, $399 at Big W
For the true outdoorsman and adventurer, this set will have him paddling in no time this summer.
DYVN Drop Tee ‘Prime’ by Doyoueven
DYVN Drop Tee ‘Prime’ $45 at The Iconic
For the true outdoorsman and adventurer, this set will have him paddling in no time this summer.
Stories to Cherish story cards, $39.95 at Amazon AU
Father’s Day is a time of joy and celebration for many. But for others, it can be a painful reminder of the dads or father figures that have passed away.
These Stories to Cherish story cards are a thoughtful gift idea for the men who are grieving. Each beautiful card has a prompt, helping them to reflect on their loved one’s life and keep their memory alive.
Vitamix A3500i Ascent Series Smart Blender, $1,399.99 at David Jones
Spoil dad with the best in blending! The Vitamix A3500i Ascent Series Smart Blender isn’t just a blender; it’s his ticket to smoothie heaven and gourmet soups in minutes.
With its powerful motor, intuitive controls and smart technology, this blender makes it easy to create perfectly blended recipes every time. Plus, it comes with a bonus Dry Grains Container, perfect for grinding grains, mixing batter, kneading thick dough and more!
For Father’s Day, make him a refreshing smoothie, dips and appetisers or a hearty soup. He’ll love using it to blend up nutritious meals and snacks, keeping the whole family energised and healthy. This blender will be loved for lifetimes, with a 10-year warranty that will feed the whole family for years to come!
Sustainably sourced, customisable meat box, from $4.89/meal at ButcherCrowd
Besides our veggie friends, who wouldn’t want fresh, restaurant-quality meat shipped directly to their doorstep? I bet Dad sure would. And that’s exactly what you can get him with ButcherCrowd.
This Aussie brand is changing the future of food by building a community focused on humanely raised and sustainably sourced meat products. All products are non-GMO, antibiotic-free and use no growth hormones.
Build a customised box for your dad here.