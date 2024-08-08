Espresso your love with the best gifts for coffee lovers

If you’re anything like us, you know that the love for coffee goes beyond a simple morning routine – it’s a passionate affair.

And if you’re wanting to treat yourself or are on the hunt for that perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life, we’ve got your back.

Not to mention with Father’s Day just around the corner, there’s no better moment than now to hunt for a brew-tiful gift that’ll hit the mark.

Whether they crave a classic cup of joe, a quick espresso shot, or the creamy indulgence of a foamy latte, we’ve found some gifts tailored to satisfy every coffee preference.

The best gifts for coffee lovers in 2024

01 Coffee Scoop With Crocodile Clip $67.50 at Hardtofind A thoughtful gift for someone who makes their coffee at home, this stunning brass scoop easily clips onto their coffee ground bag to keep them fresh. Key features: Stainless steel with a brass finish

Kraft book-style box SHOP NOW

02 Coffee Lover Box $36.50 at I Am Grounded What could possibly be a better gift for a coffee lover than a coffee-themed box? Inside they’ll find a 250g bag of freshly roasted organic Colombian Coffee beans and five caffeinated snack bars. Key features: Vegan and gluten-free

Made in Australia SHOP NOW

03 Vertuo Pop Solo $179 (usually $229) at Nespresso If you really want to treat your loved ones, this adorable coffee machine adds a pop to any kitchen and will pump out delicious capsule coffee at just the click of a button. It comes in a range of colours to suit any style and works with an array of Nespresso pods. Colours: aqua mint, coconut white, liquorice black, pacific blue, mango yellow and spicy red Key features: Bluetooth and wifi enabled

Capacity container for used capsules

Expert mode Also available at: $159 from The Good Guys

$189 from Bing Lee

$229 from Myer

$229 from Big W

$229 from Breville SHOP NOW

04 Fressko Reusable Coffee Cup $44.95 at The Iconic A good quality reusable cup will always make a great gift. Choose from endless colourways and the design will also help to keep coffee warm for up to three hours. Colours: 12 variations Key features: Stays hot for up to 3 hours

Insulated for cold drinks as well

Easy clean SHOP NOW

05 Espresso Martini Marbles $11.90 at Koko Black Coffee – check. Chocolate – check. Alcohol – check. This is truly the perfect gift. These decadent chocolates are truly espresso martinis in chocolate form and made with natural and sustainably sourced ingredients. Key features: All Australian vodka

St Ali ground coffee

Espresso liqueur bound in milk chocolate SHOP NOW

06 Alessi Set 8 Coffee Spoons $180 at The Iconic For the coffee lover on the fancier side, this set of eight stunning coffee spoons makes a luxury addition to any coffee collection. Key features: 8 unique creations

Each one was designed by a different architect

Showcasing elements of contemporary architecture Also available at: $95.71 from Amazon

$180 from David Jones SHOP NOW

07 Maegen Black Coffee & Bergamot Candle $46 at ASOS Love coffee so much that you want to smell it all day long? This coffee candle is made with notes of black coffee and bergamot – delicious. Key features: Soy wax

Single wick

Glass container with slogan print SHOP NOW

Related links: