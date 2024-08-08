Espresso your love with the best gifts for coffee lovers

If you’re anything like us, you know that the love for coffee goes beyond a simple morning routine – it’s a passionate affair.
And if you’re wanting to treat yourself or are on the hunt for that perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life, we’ve got your back.
Not to mention with Father’s Day just around the corner, there’s no better moment than now to hunt for a brew-tiful gift that’ll hit the mark.
Whether they crave a classic cup of joe, a quick espresso shot, or the creamy indulgence of a foamy latte, we’ve found some gifts tailored to satisfy every coffee preference.
The best gifts for coffee lovers in 2024
01
Coffee Scoop With Crocodile Clip
$67.50 at Hardtofind
A thoughtful gift for someone who makes their coffee at home, this stunning brass scoop easily clips onto their coffee ground bag to keep them fresh.
Key features:
- Stainless steel with a brass finish
- Kraft book-style box
02
Coffee Lover Box
$36.50 at I Am Grounded
What could possibly be a better gift for a coffee lover than a coffee-themed box? Inside they’ll find a 250g bag of freshly roasted organic Colombian Coffee beans and five caffeinated snack bars.
Key features:
- Vegan and gluten-free
- Made in Australia
03
Vertuo Pop Solo
$179 (usually $229) at Nespresso
If you really want to treat your loved ones, this adorable coffee machine adds a pop to any kitchen and will pump out delicious capsule coffee at just the click of a button. It comes in a range of colours to suit any style and works with an array of Nespresso pods.
Colours: aqua mint, coconut white, liquorice black, pacific blue, mango yellow and spicy red
Key features:
- Bluetooth and wifi enabled
- Capacity container for used capsules
- Expert mode
Also available at:
- $159 from The Good Guys
- $189 from Bing Lee
- $229 from Myer
- $229 from Big W
- $229 from Breville
04
Fressko Reusable Coffee Cup
$44.95 at The Iconic
A good quality reusable cup will always make a great gift. Choose from endless colourways and the design will also help to keep coffee warm for up to three hours.
Colours: 12 variations
Key features:
- Stays hot for up to 3 hours
- Insulated for cold drinks as well
- Easy clean
05
Espresso Martini Marbles
$11.90 at Koko Black
Coffee – check. Chocolate – check. Alcohol – check. This is truly the perfect gift. These decadent chocolates are truly espresso martinis in chocolate form and made with natural and sustainably sourced ingredients.
Key features:
- All Australian vodka
- St Ali ground coffee
- Espresso liqueur bound in milk chocolate
06
Alessi Set 8 Coffee Spoons
$180 at The Iconic
For the coffee lover on the fancier side, this set of eight stunning coffee spoons makes a luxury addition to any coffee collection.
Key features:
- 8 unique creations
- Each one was designed by a different architect
- Showcasing elements of contemporary architecture
Also available at:
- $95.71 from Amazon
- $180 from David Jones
07
Maegen Black Coffee & Bergamot Candle
$46 at ASOS
Love coffee so much that you want to smell it all day long? This coffee candle is made with notes of black coffee and bergamot – delicious.
Key features:
- Soy wax
- Single wick
- Glass container with slogan print
