Espresso your love with the best gifts for coffee lovers

With Father's Day just around the corner, we have some winning gifts that will leave them steaming with excitement.
If you’re anything like us, you know that the love for coffee goes beyond a simple morning routine – it’s a passionate affair.

And if you’re wanting to treat yourself or are on the hunt for that perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life, we’ve got your back.

Not to mention with Father’s Day just around the corner, there’s no better moment than now to hunt for a brew-tiful gift that’ll hit the mark.

Whether they crave a classic cup of joe, a quick espresso shot, or the creamy indulgence of a foamy latte, we’ve found some gifts tailored to satisfy every coffee preference.

The best gifts for coffee lovers in 2024

01

Coffee Scoop With Crocodile Clip

$67.50 at Hardtofind

A thoughtful gift for someone who makes their coffee at home, this stunning brass scoop easily clips onto their coffee ground bag to keep them fresh.

Key features:

  • Stainless steel with a brass finish
  • Kraft book-style box
02

Coffee Lover Box

$36.50 at I Am Grounded

What could possibly be a better gift for a coffee lover than a coffee-themed box? Inside they’ll find a 250g bag of freshly roasted organic Colombian Coffee beans and five caffeinated snack bars.

Key features:

  • Vegan and gluten-free
  • Made in Australia
03

Vertuo Pop Solo

$179 (usually $229) at Nespresso

If you really want to treat your loved ones, this adorable coffee machine adds a pop to any kitchen and will pump out delicious capsule coffee at just the click of a button. It comes in a range of colours to suit any style and works with an array of Nespresso pods.

Colours: aqua mint, coconut white, liquorice black, pacific blue, mango yellow and spicy red

Key features:

  • Bluetooth and wifi enabled
  • Capacity container for used capsules
  • Expert mode

Also available at:

04

Fressko Reusable Coffee Cup

$44.95 at The Iconic

A good quality reusable cup will always make a great gift. Choose from endless colourways and the design will also help to keep coffee warm for up to three hours.

Colours: 12 variations

Key features:

  • Stays hot for up to 3 hours
  • Insulated for cold drinks as well
  • Easy clean
05

Espresso Martini Marbles

$11.90 at Koko Black

Coffee – check. Chocolate – check. Alcohol – check. This is truly the perfect gift. These decadent chocolates are truly espresso martinis in chocolate form and made with natural and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Key features:

  • All Australian vodka
  • St Ali ground coffee
  • Espresso liqueur bound in milk chocolate
06

Alessi Set 8 Coffee Spoons

$180 at The Iconic

For the coffee lover on the fancier side, this set of eight stunning coffee spoons makes a luxury addition to any coffee collection.

Key features:

  • 8 unique creations
  • Each one was designed by a different architect
  • Showcasing elements of contemporary architecture

Also available at:

07

Maegen Black Coffee & Bergamot Candle

$46 at ASOS

Love coffee so much that you want to smell it all day long? This coffee candle is made with notes of black coffee and bergamot – delicious.

Key features:

  • Soy wax
  • Single wick
  • Glass container with slogan print
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

