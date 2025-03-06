Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Fashion

Boody’s new range of lingerie is here, and it’s sheer genius

The reviews speak for themselves.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Journalist

Say goodbye to uncomfortable, itchy underwear and hello to FreeMesh – the perfect mix of style, comfort, and sustainability. 

Advertisement

Made with bamboo-infused fabric, Boody’s new range of lingerie is breathable, lightweight, and designed to keep you feeling confident all day long.

Boody is an Australian company on a mission to make your underwear drawer a place of pure comfort. 

Their FreeMesh products are about freedom. Freedom from uncomfortable fabrics, freedom to move, and freedom to feel good about what you wear.

Made with a unique blend of bamboo viscose and recycled nylon, FreeMesh offers the perfect combination of comfort, durability, and eco-friendliness.

Advertisement

Discover your new favourite underwear with our top picks below!

01

Boody FreeMesh Full Bust Wireless Bra

$44.95 at Boody

The flattering triangle shape, soft under-bust band, and double-layer cups of the Full Bust Wireless Bra offer comfort and support. 

Adjustable straps and a back hook and eye closure ensure a perfect fit, with medium, wireless support up to an E-cup.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Colours: Black, Lemon, Fig

Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane

Key features:

  • Flattering triangle shape
  • Double layer cups
  • Hook and Eye closure
  • Adjustable straps
  • Wireless
  • Medium support
  • Crafted for up to an E-cup
SHOP NOW

02

Boody FreeMesh High-Cut Full Brief

$26.95 at Boody

The High-Cut Full Brief offers full coverage and a flattering, comfy fit, with a high cut leg and soft binding that lies flat without digging in.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Colours: Fig, Black, Lemon

Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane

Key features:

  • Full coverage
  • High leg cut
  • Limited stretch
  • Size up for extra comfort
SHOP NOW

03

Boody FreeMesh Triangle Bralette

$39.95 at Boody

The Triangle Bralette features a flattering triangle shape with double strap detailing and a soft elastic under-bust band for gentle support. 

With no padding or wires, it’s perfect for up to a C-cup.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Colours: Black, Lemon, Fig

Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane

Key features:

  • Flattering triangle shape
  • Soft elastic under-bust band
  • No padding or wires
  • Adjustable straps
  • Hook and Eye closure
  • Breathable and lightweight
  • Crafted for up to a C-cup
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

04

Boody FreeMesh Bikini

$25.95 at Boody

The FreeMesh Bikini bottoms offer full coverage with a cheeky tanga-style front. The lightweight, breathable fabric provides a comfortable fit.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Colours: Lemon, Black, Fig

Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane

Key features:

  • Full coverage
  • Soft binding on edges
  • Fine, light knit construction
  • Breathable and lightweight
  • Limited stretch
  • Size up for extra comfort
SHOP NOW

05

Boody FreeMesh G-String

$25.95 at Boody

The FreeMesh G-String features a low-rise V-front design for a flattering fit.

The soft binding lies flat against the skin without digging in, and the lightweight, breathable fabric offers a barely-there feel.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Colours: Fig, Black, Lemon

Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane

Key features:

  • Low-rise
  • V front design
  • Lightweight and breathable
  • Limited stretch
  • Size up for extra comfort
SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Journalist Charlotte Knoke Digital Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement