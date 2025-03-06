Boody’s new range of lingerie is here, and it’s sheer genius

Say goodbye to uncomfortable, itchy underwear and hello to FreeMesh – the perfect mix of style, comfort, and sustainability.

Made with bamboo-infused fabric, Boody’s new range of lingerie is breathable, lightweight, and designed to keep you feeling confident all day long.

Boody is an Australian company on a mission to make your underwear drawer a place of pure comfort.

Their FreeMesh products are about freedom. Freedom from uncomfortable fabrics, freedom to move, and freedom to feel good about what you wear.

Made with a unique blend of bamboo viscose and recycled nylon, FreeMesh offers the perfect combination of comfort, durability, and eco-friendliness.

Discover your new favourite underwear with our top picks below!

01 Boody FreeMesh Full Bust Wireless Bra $44.95 at Boody The flattering triangle shape, soft under-bust band, and double-layer cups of the Full Bust Wireless Bra offer comfort and support. Adjustable straps and a back hook and eye closure ensure a perfect fit, with medium, wireless support up to an E-cup. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL Colours: Black, Lemon, Fig Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane Key features: Flattering triangle shape

Double layer cups

Hook and Eye closure

Adjustable straps

Wireless

Medium support

Crafted for up to an E-cup SHOP NOW

02 Boody FreeMesh High-Cut Full Brief $26.95 at Boody The High-Cut Full Brief offers full coverage and a flattering, comfy fit, with a high cut leg and soft binding that lies flat without digging in. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL Colours: Fig, Black, Lemon Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane Key features: Full coverage

High leg cut

Limited stretch

Size up for extra comfort SHOP NOW

03 Boody FreeMesh Triangle Bralette $39.95 at Boody The Triangle Bralette features a flattering triangle shape with double strap detailing and a soft elastic under-bust band for gentle support. With no padding or wires, it’s perfect for up to a C-cup. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Colours: Black, Lemon, Fig Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane Key features: Flattering triangle shape

Soft elastic under-bust band

No padding or wires

Adjustable straps

Hook and Eye closure

Breathable and lightweight

Crafted for up to a C-cup SHOP NOW

04 Boody FreeMesh Bikini $25.95 at Boody The FreeMesh Bikini bottoms offer full coverage with a cheeky tanga-style front. The lightweight, breathable fabric provides a comfortable fit. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Colours: Lemon, Black, Fig Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane Key features: Full coverage

Soft binding on edges

Fine, light knit construction

Breathable and lightweight

Limited stretch

Size up for extra comfort SHOP NOW

05 Boody FreeMesh G-String $25.95 at Boody The FreeMesh G-String features a low-rise V-front design for a flattering fit. The soft binding lies flat against the skin without digging in, and the lightweight, breathable fabric offers a barely-there feel. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Colours: Fig, Black, Lemon Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane Key features: Low-rise

V front design

Lightweight and breathable

Limited stretch

Size up for extra comfort SHOP NOW

