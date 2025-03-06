Boody’s new range of lingerie is here, and it’s sheer genius

Say goodbye to uncomfortable, itchy underwear and hello to FreeMesh – the perfect mix of style, comfort, and sustainability.
Made with bamboo-infused fabric, Boody’s new range of lingerie is breathable, lightweight, and designed to keep you feeling confident all day long.
Boody is an Australian company on a mission to make your underwear drawer a place of pure comfort.
Their FreeMesh products are about freedom. Freedom from uncomfortable fabrics, freedom to move, and freedom to feel good about what you wear.
Made with a unique blend of bamboo viscose and recycled nylon, FreeMesh offers the perfect combination of comfort, durability, and eco-friendliness.
Discover your new favourite underwear with our top picks below!
01
Boody FreeMesh Full Bust Wireless Bra
$44.95 at Boody
The flattering triangle shape, soft under-bust band, and double-layer cups of the Full Bust Wireless Bra offer comfort and support.
Adjustable straps and a back hook and eye closure ensure a perfect fit, with medium, wireless support up to an E-cup.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL
Colours: Black, Lemon, Fig
Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane
Key features:
- Flattering triangle shape
- Double layer cups
- Hook and Eye closure
- Adjustable straps
- Wireless
- Medium support
- Crafted for up to an E-cup
02
Boody FreeMesh High-Cut Full Brief
$26.95 at Boody
The High-Cut Full Brief offers full coverage and a flattering, comfy fit, with a high cut leg and soft binding that lies flat without digging in.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL
Colours: Fig, Black, Lemon
Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane
Key features:
- Full coverage
- High leg cut
- Limited stretch
- Size up for extra comfort
03
Boody FreeMesh Triangle Bralette
$39.95 at Boody
The Triangle Bralette features a flattering triangle shape with double strap detailing and a soft elastic under-bust band for gentle support.
With no padding or wires, it’s perfect for up to a C-cup.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Colours: Black, Lemon, Fig
Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane
Key features:
- Flattering triangle shape
- Soft elastic under-bust band
- No padding or wires
- Adjustable straps
- Hook and Eye closure
- Breathable and lightweight
- Crafted for up to a C-cup
04
Boody FreeMesh Bikini
$25.95 at Boody
The FreeMesh Bikini bottoms offer full coverage with a cheeky tanga-style front. The lightweight, breathable fabric provides a comfortable fit.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Colours: Lemon, Black, Fig
Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane
Key features:
- Full coverage
- Soft binding on edges
- Fine, light knit construction
- Breathable and lightweight
- Limited stretch
- Size up for extra comfort
05
Boody FreeMesh G-String
$25.95 at Boody
The FreeMesh G-String features a low-rise V-front design for a flattering fit.
The soft binding lies flat against the skin without digging in, and the lightweight, breathable fabric offers a barely-there feel.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Colours: Fig, Black, Lemon
Materials: 48% recycled nylon, 31% bamboo viscose, 21% elastane
Key features:
- Low-rise
- V front design
- Lightweight and breathable
- Limited stretch
- Size up for extra comfort