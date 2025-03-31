If the online fashion space is overwhelming you and fast fashion is giving too much choice this autumn then look no further than this little black book of Aussie brands doing great things without the hefty price tag.

Offering something more than just the usual run-of-the-mill pieces and often more suitable to our climate and lifestyle, you’ve probably already shopped these brands but we’re here to put them back on your radar for the season ahead. Take Jag for example who for the last couple of years have been building up their collections to be something special, including viral waistcoats and exclusive collaborations with Australian artists and personalities.

There is nothing more satisfying than supporting an Australian brand so here are 7 you can find easily online or even stocked at your local shopping centre.

Jag:

01 Jag Loe Mid rise straight Jean $140 at Jag Travel motifs, geo florals and fruity shapes are key players for Jag’s summer collections but for the cooler months the brand is putting denim at the forefront with checks and fresh pastels to complement it. Our top pick is the Loe denim jean with matching vest for an easy 70s vibe. SHOP NOW

Sabo Skirt:

02 Sabo Skirt Zander Dress $138 at Sabo Skirt This global e-commerce giant just got a lot more accessible with the opening of their first NSW store this month, adding to their bricks and mortar portfolio in Queensland. The Brisbane sisters started Sabo Skirt from humble beginnings from their parent’s spare bedroom and now they ship their Mediterranean-style designs and resort-style sets globally! Constantly evolving, the sister’s have extended their ranges to include a loungewear capsule and unique knitwear pieces- our top pick! SHOP NOW

Faithfull The Brand:

03 Faithfull The Brand Ana Top from $190 at Faithfull The Brand Although now a globally recognized label, Faithfull The Brand and its female founders, Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger started at grass-roots levels after simply sharing a vision for a brand that would suit their sunny lifestyle in Bali. Nowadays they’re one of the most successful sartorial exports out of Australia, counting the Princess of Wales, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katie Holmes as fans of the brand. Thanks to a warm winter climate in comparison to the northern hemisphere we can wear linen all year round and Faithfull’s ‘Signatures’ collection offers classic shapes their iconic European flax linen which can be worn and layered with for any climate. SHOP NOW

Saba:

04 Saba Deia Double Breasted Blazer $319.20 at Saba Previously a go-to for the corporate ladies, Saba is now a brand for the ladies who love a classic piece but with a trendy edge. This season, Saba has extended it’s offering to include more trend-driven pieces without compromising on their impeccable quality. Saba’s new arrivals for autumn include a fresh sprinkling of ballet pink to break up their indigo denim and chic tailoring. The Deia Blazer is our top pick! SHOP NOW

Sportscraft:

05 Sportscraft Lucy Zip Funnel Neck Top $89.99 at Sportscraft With over a century of heritage, Sportscraft is one of Australia’s most trusted fashion brands.Their quality craftsmanship, premium fabrics and classic silhouettes make them ideal for any age, shape or season. We obsessing over their Autumn new arrivals including the trending quilted jacket and cord pants. But our favourite is their Lucy Zip Funnel Neck Top– a classic take on the rugby style polo top that everybody is wearing right now, and in the colour of the season – burgundy! SHOP NOW

Billini:

06 Billini Nour Taupe Suede Boot $139 at Billini Billini is proving to be the leader in affordable footwear right now with many of us strutting the streets in their trending styles. Billini’s latest Reverie Collection includes the most perfect winter suite of boots, heels and flats in the rich autumnal tones, luxe suedes and leather-look textures. On our wish list are Billini’s suede boots– the perfect styling companion to any autumn look. SHOP NOW

Cotton On:

07 Cotton On Ellie Trench Coat $129.99 at Cotton On A mainstay in many shopping centres across the country, Cotton On isn’t just for Gen Z. The global brand offers amazing basics and trending pieces at an affordable price and with an extended size range too. This week, we love their take on the latest shape in trench coats- a more oversized, parker style with check detailing on the cuffs! SHOP NOW

