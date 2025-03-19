Perhaps a more stylish, designer tote to carry your weekly groceries will make you remember the reusable bags left in the back of the car or forgotten at home. Enter the ‘Universal Bag’ by British designer Anya Hindmarch in collaboration with global food retailers including our very own Woolworths. Known for her 2007 ‘I’m Not A Plastic Bag Tote’ campaign, recent collaboration with Uniqlo and a go-to for The Duchess of Cambridge’s accessories, Anya’s quirky designs have been reimagined in a new global initiative designed to encourage greater reuse mindset.

(Credit: Anya Hindmarch )

This environmentally friendly, recycled tote is exclusively available from your local Woolworths from 19th March and at $20, in trendy Woolworths green, you may as well swap out the paper bag option for this one while stocks last.

The Woolworths Universal Bag is the 20th edition and adds to the growing global line up, which includes stores like Co-op, Selfridges Food Hall, Waitrose and more. Anya Hindmarch, Founder and Creative Director shares, “The Universal Bag project has saved over 230 tonnes of virgin plastic from landfill to date, the equivalent weight of over 19 London double decker buses”.

So would you spend $20 on this luxe-for-less find? With a guaranteed life of 10 years, we vote yes!

When will ‘The Universal Bag’ by Anya Hindmarch be available at Woolworths?

The Universal Bag by Anya Hindmarch will be available to purchase in over 600 Woolworths from 19th March 2025 for $20.

(Credit: Anya Hindmarch )

Anya Hindmarch The Universal Tote, $20 at Woolworths

What is ‘The Universal Bag’ by Anya Hindmarch made from?

The Universal Bag is made from durable, reusable, 100% recycled plastic materials that is designed for everyone, to take everywhere, for everything. Each bag is guaranteed to last 10 years after extensive durability testing and has a pack down design for easy storage.

Shop Take 5’s favourite reusable shopping bags:

01 Cotton On Foundation Denim Tote Bag $5 at Cotton On Key features: Re-enforced stitching at base of handles for strength and longevity

100% of proceeds support the Cotton On Foundation’s global education and wellbeing projects SHOP NOW

02 Prene The Brighton Bag Neoprene Tote Bag $99.95 at The Iconic Key features: Perforated, washable neoprene body

2 internal pockets

Includes matching Prene purse SHOP NOW

03 Kollab Market bag $22.95 at Kollab Key features: Flat bottom structure that sits upright in the car or trolley

Open top with internal zip pocket to hold your phone & shopping list

Features reinforced, durable leather look handles SHOP NOW

04 The Somewhere Co Iced Vovo Small Reusable Shopping Bag $16 at The Somewhere Co Key features: Includes a carry pouch

Made from strong, silky ripstop nylon

Tested to hold over 20kgs SHOP NOW

05 Frank Green 3-in-1 Ultimate Reusable Bag $19.95 at Frank Green Key features: Made from ECORPET®, a fabric made from recycled PET bottles

Folds up into a compact, easy-to-store zippered pouch with carabiner to clip to your keys or bag SHOP NOW

