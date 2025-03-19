Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Fashion

Designer groceries anyone? Woolies launch limited edition boujee tote for your bread and milk

Designer goods coming to a Woolies near you.
Brand logo of Take 5
Profile picture of Aimee Bruce
Woolworths tote bagAnya Hindmarch

Perhaps a more stylish, designer tote to carry your weekly groceries will make you remember the reusable bags left in the back of the car or forgotten at home. Enter the ‘Universal Bag’ by British designer Anya Hindmarch in collaboration with global food retailers including our very own Woolworths. Known for her 2007 ‘I’m Not A Plastic Bag Tote’ campaign, recent collaboration with Uniqlo and a go-to for The Duchess of Cambridge’s accessories, Anya’s quirky designs have been reimagined in a new global initiative designed to encourage greater reuse mindset.  

Advertisement
Anya Hindmarch tote exclusive to Woolworths
(Credit: Anya Hindmarch )

This environmentally friendly, recycled tote is exclusively available from your local Woolworths from 19th March and at $20, in trendy Woolworths green, you may as well swap out the paper bag option for this one while stocks last.

The Woolworths Universal Bag is the 20th edition and adds to the growing global line up, which includes stores like Co-op, Selfridges Food Hall, Waitrose and more. Anya Hindmarch, Founder and Creative Director shares, “The Universal Bag project has saved over 230 tonnes of virgin plastic from landfill to date, the equivalent weight of over 19 London double decker buses”.

So would you spend $20 on this luxe-for-less find? With a guaranteed life of 10 years, we vote yes!

Advertisement

When will ‘The Universal Bag’ by Anya Hindmarch be available at Woolworths?

The Universal Bag by Anya Hindmarch will be available to purchase in over 600 Woolworths from 19th March 2025 for $20.

Anya Hindmarch tote exclusive to Woolworths
(Credit: Anya Hindmarch )

Anya Hindmarch The Universal Tote, $20 at Woolworths

What is  ‘The Universal Bag’ by Anya Hindmarch made from?

The Universal Bag is made from durable, reusable, 100% recycled plastic materials that is designed for everyone, to take everywhere, for everything. Each bag is guaranteed to last 10 years after extensive durability testing and has a pack down design for easy storage.

Advertisement

Shop Take 5’s favourite reusable shopping bags:

Cotton On Foundation Tote

01

Cotton On Foundation Denim Tote Bag

$5 at Cotton On

Key features:

  • Re-enforced stitching at base of handles for strength and longevity
  • 100% of proceeds support the Cotton On Foundation’s global education and wellbeing projects
SHOP NOW
Prene Brighton Neoprene black bag

02

Prene The Brighton Bag Neoprene Tote Bag

$99.95 at The Iconic

Key features:

  • Perforated, washable neoprene body
  • 2 internal pockets
  • Includes matching Prene purse
SHOP NOW
Kollab Market Bag

03

Kollab Market bag

$22.95 at Kollab

Key features:

  • Flat bottom structure that sits upright in the car or trolley
  • Open top with internal zip pocket to hold your phone & shopping list
  • Features reinforced, durable leather look handles
SHOP NOW
The Somewhere Co Iced Vovo Small Reusable Shopping Bag

04

The Somewhere Co Iced Vovo Small Reusable Shopping Bag

$16 at The Somewhere Co

Key features:

  • Includes a carry pouch
  • Made from strong, silky ripstop nylon
  • Tested to hold over 20kgs
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Frank green resuable bag

05

Frank Green 3-in-1 Ultimate Reusable Bag

$19.95 at Frank Green

Key features:

  • Made from ECORPET®, a fabric made from recycled PET bottles
  • Folds up into a compact, easy-to-store zippered pouch with carabiner to clip to your keys or bag
SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Aimee Bruce
Aimee Bruce

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement