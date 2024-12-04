Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Neighbours star Guy Pearce sparks wedding rumours with partner of nine years, Carice van Houten

Is that a wedding band?
Guy Pearce suffered a rocky year in 2015 after divorcing his partner of 18 years, Kate Mestitz, but the Neighbours stars then found love shortly after with Dutch actress Carice van Houten. 

The beloved actor met his current girlfriend while on the set of Brimstone, a western thriller movie released in 2016, and have been dating for nine years. 

(Credit: Getty)

Carice and Guy are truly a powerhouse couple in the entertainment industry, given the former’s role as Melisandre in Game of Thrones, and the latter starring in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. 

Although their schedules are booked and busy, Guy and Carice have started a family together with little Monte joining the world in August 2016. 

“A cute little package arrived and told us his name’s Monte Pearce,” Guy tweeted at the time. “We think we’re gonna keep him.”

(Credit: Getty/HBO)

In 2023, Guy revealed to The Independent his emotions have changed since becoming a father, admitting he cries “at the drop of a hat.” 

“After Monte was born, someone said to me, “You realise you’re now living with your heart on the outside?” And it really is true, isn’t it?’ he said.

Despite their lives in the public eye as actors, the couple have remained relatively private. But the mystery of Guy and Carice continues as they ignite marriage rumours. 

On December 2, Guy attended the 34th Annual Gotham Film Awards in New York – but it wasn’t his stylish light grey suit that caught our eye, but rather the silver accessory on his left hand. 

(Credit: Getty)

Guy walked the red carpet solo having been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance in The Brutalist

As of yet, neither Guy or Carice have commented on the wedding rumours. But given their history of locked lips, it is unclear whether they will ever address the speculation. 

