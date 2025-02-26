Everything you need to know about the 2025 Academy Awards

Officially known as the Academy Awards, the Oscars are held annually to recognise excellence in film, celebrating exceptional performances, direction and storytelling.

This year Wicked, Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist have led the nominations but the full list of nominations is available here.

We have put together the ultimate guide for everything you need to know about the 2025 Oscars.

The iconic 2014 Academy Awards selfie. (Credit: Getty)



WHERE WILL THE OSCARS BE HOSTED IN 2025?

This year, the Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Designed with the Academy Awards in mind, the Dolby Theatre has hosted the annual ceremony since 2001.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE 2025 OSCARS?

Australians can tune in to watch the Oscars live via Channel 7 or 7Plus.

The red carpet will start at 10:30 am AEDT on March 3, and then the ceremony will be broadcast live from 11 am AEDT on March 3.

(Credit: Getty)

WHAT MOVIES WILL BE NOMINATED FOR THE OSCARS IN 2025?

The nominations were announced on January 23, 2025.

There are 23 categories honouring films released in 2024 with the “Big Five” award categories for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Screenplay.

WHO IS HOSTING THE OSCARS IN 2025?

Comedian Conan O’Brien is set to host the Oscars this year with his mentality being to say “yes” to things he wouldn’t have before, including the Oscars.

Speaking with ABC News’ Chris Connelly in late January 2025, he said, “It’s been three years since I stopped doing my late night show and I’ve been saying yes to things. It’s been this time of yes.

“So I did an independent film at Sundance. I headlined at the Newport Folk Festival. I’m just saying yes to things that I wouldn’t have done before. I’m a black belt in karate now. I’m a licensed neurosurgeon. I mean, there are all these things I’m doing now that I didn’t think I would ever do before.”

It has been confirmed that Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone will be expected as presenters as they were recipients of last year’s Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards.

These presenters will be joined by Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang. Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey, who will present as well.

(Credit: Getty)

HOW LONG DOES THE OSCARS GO FOR?

The ceremony lasts around three and a half hours.

WHO HAS WON THE MOST OSCARS?

Producer Walt Disney holds the record for the most wins and was also the recipient of four honourary Academy Awards. He took home 22 Oscars from 59 nominations.

