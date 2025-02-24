Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Red carpet moments where accessories took the look to the next level!

Weird and wonderful!
From Demi Moore’s iconic chihuahua moments to Jared Leto’s unforgettable mannequin head replica at the 2019 Met Gala, celebrity accessories have consistently made headlines for their boldness and creativity.

These accessories are often more than just something to hold, they usually have a hidden meaning or a symbol of the celebrity’s personality and sometimes even controversy.

We have put together some of the best red carpet moments where accessories have really taken over the show…

Demi Moore
(Credit: Getty)

Demi Moore

Demi’s favourite fluffy accessory has returned to the red carpet once again in 2025, with the 62-year-old appearing with her Chihuahua Pilaf, along with a mini rabbit chain bag from Thom Brown.

Jared Leto
(Credit: Getty)

Jared Leto

In 2019 for the Met Gala, Jared Leto carried one of the most bizarre accessories we have seen – a mannequin replica of his head. The theme for the gala was “Camp: Note on Fashion” which meant extreme, exaggerated fashion.

Rihanna and Katy Perry
(Credit: Getty)

Katy Perry and Rihanna

Both Katy Perry and Rihanna certainly decked out in the accessory department for the 2018 Met Gala, themed ‘The Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic imagination.’ With some pretty impressive angel wings and Rihanna’s headpiece, the pair really outdid themselves.

Pamela Anderson
(Credit: Getty)

Pamela Anderson

Appearing at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, Pamela Anderson made quite the statement with her oversized fluffy pink hat and her mismatched pants-top combo.

Lizzo
(Credit: Getty)

Lizzo

Whilst not the bold statement that some of the other celebs have gone for, it caused quite the confusion when Lizzo appeared at the  2019 American Music Awards with the tiniest bag we’ve ever seen! But only fitting that it was also a custom Maison Valentino bag.

Nicki Minaj
(Credit: Getty)

Nicki Minaj

At the 2011 MTV VMAs, Nicki Minaj turned some heads with a very busy, over-accessorised outfit. With an ice cream necklace, bow garter, chunky pink and yellow updo and a plushy bag – Nicki certainly went all out.

Rita Ora
(Credit: Getty)

Rita Ora

Whilst for many Rita Ora is dressed in a bathrobe and bath head wrap at the MTV EMAS in 2017, the singer was dressed in a look that had come from Paloma Spain’s Spring 2018 collection!

Lady Gaga
(Credit: Getty)

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga gave us a “when you’ve got the Academy Awards at 6 pm but have to do the dishes at 5 pm” moment in 2015 with her red washing-up gloves complimenting (or questioning) her Azzedine Alaïa gown.

(Credit: Getty)

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

Singer Billie Eilish and her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, appeared at a gala at the LA County Museum of Art in 2022 with one of the cosiest accessories. The giant Gucci blanket matched Billie’s Gucci sleep mask.

