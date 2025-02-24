From Demi Moore’s iconic chihuahua moments to Jared Leto’s unforgettable mannequin head replica at the 2019 Met Gala, celebrity accessories have consistently made headlines for their boldness and creativity.

These accessories are often more than just something to hold, they usually have a hidden meaning or a symbol of the celebrity’s personality and sometimes even controversy.

We have put together some of the best red carpet moments where accessories have really taken over the show…

