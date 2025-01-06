Today’s the day! The 82nd Golden Globe Awards have officially kicked off at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Hollywood’s elite have shown up on the red carpet looking as glamorous as ever.
As the first awards show of the year, the stars always bring out all the stops with their gorgeous gowns and sophisticated suits.
Take a look at all of the best red carpet looks and moments at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
Nicole Kidman Golden Globes 2025
Australian sweetheart, Nicole Kidman, has stepped out in a silver, backless number with quite the updo. The actress has been nominated for her role in the film, Babygirl.
Keira Knightley Golden Globes 2025
Keira Knightley has stepped out wearing a black empire waist gown with feathers and some spectacular rings. The actress has been nominated for best performance by a female actor in a television series, drama for her role in Black Doves.
Robbie Williams & Ayda Field Golden Globes 2025
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field were all smiles on this years red carpet. The pair were bedazzled with Robbie in a grey suit and Ayda in a strapless sequinned dress. We love a matching moment!
Emma Stone Golden Globes 2025
Emma Stone has debuted a pixie cut along with a red-hot dress on the red carpet this year.
Cate Blanchett Golden Globes 2025
Australian star, Cate Blanchett has stunned on the red carpet this year in a metallic gown, looking like quite the goddess! Cate has been nominated this year for Disclaimer, for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television.
Angelina Jolie Golden Globes 2025
The actress has made a red-carpet entrance in a bedazzled long-sleeved gown and has brought her daughter Zahara Jolie as her date. Angelina has been nominated in the category of best performance by a female actor in a motion picture drama for her role in Maria.
Anya Taylor-Joy Golden Globes 2025
Anya Taylor-Joy has stepped out in a blush pink slip dress from Dior, paired with a shawl and necklace from Tiffany & Co.
Salma Hayek Golden Globes 2025
Salma Hayek has taken to the carpet in a sequinned maroon dress with emerald jewellery to compliment.
Pamela Anderson Golden Globes 2025
Pamela Anderson has stepped out in a matching black gown and glove number.
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Golden Globes 2025
The Wicked duo, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have taken to the carpet in opposites, with two very different, but very beautiful dresses.
Naomi Watts Golden Globes 2025
Naomi Watts has appeared in a simple look this year in a velvet black strapless dress, with minimal jewellery.
Demi Moore Golden Globes 2025
Demi Moore looks stunning this year with an asymmetrical strapless metallic number, with detailing on the bodice to match her jewellery.
Kate Winslet Golden Globes 2025
Kate Winslet has opted for a suit number this year in a presidential-esque look, with beaded detailing and matching earrings.
Viola Davis Golden Globes 2025
Viola Davis has given us quite the look, with a sheer black sequinned number and matching earrings!
Dwayne Johnson Golden Globes 2025
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has taken to the carpet in a purple suit with a glitzy brooch to match.
Sofia Vergara Golden Globes 2025
Sofia Vergara has taken to the carpet in a bedazzled black strapless dress.
Jodie Foster Golden Globes 2025
Jodie Foster has opted for simple elegance in her black shift dress adorned with silver detailing.
Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen Golden Globes 2025
American actor and actress Ted Danson and Mary Steenbrugen have matched this year in a black and white combo, with Mary in a strapless black dress featuring white detailing.
Kristen Bell Golden Globes 2025
Kristen Bell has turned heads this year in her shimmery champagne strapless dress!
Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst Golden Globes 2025
Another iconic duo on the red carpet this year, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst have opted for simple elegance in all black.
Anna Sawai Golden Globes 2025
Anna Sawai is nominated for her performance in the 2024 season of ‘Shogun” for best performance by a female actor in a television series-drama. The actress looks incredible this year in a Dior strapless dress.
Adam & Jackie Sandler Golden Globes 2025
Another iconic pair to join the red carpet this year, Adam and Jackie Sandler have opted for black outfits, Adam in a full black suit and Jackie in a low plunge black dress with gold chain detailing.
Jennifer Grey Golden Globes 2025
The Dirty Dancing star, Jennifer Grey, has taken to the carpet in a floral number with flared cuffs.
Daniel Craig Golden Globes 2025
Daniel Craig has opted for a simple black tuxedo with some golden glasses for this years Golden Globes. The actor has been nominated for his role in Queer, for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama.
Kathy Bates Golden Globes 2025
Kathy Bates has been nominated this year for best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama for her role in Matlock.
Amy Adams Golden Globes 2025
Amy Adams has appeared in an off-the-shoulder maroon dress with some gathering detail on the bodice, simple yet elegant!
Jean Smart Golden Globes 2025
Jean Smart has been nominated this year for her role in Hacks for best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana has stunned the red carpet in a sequinned strapless dress (there seems to be a theme going on here!), and an off-the-shoulder coat.
Allison Janney
Allison Janney has opted for a simple yet elegant navy off-the-shoulder gown, with a dazzling drop necklace. Allison has been nominated for the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television for The Diplomat.
Alexandra Daddario Golden Globes 2025
American actress Alexandra Daddario has arrived with quite the shawl this year, with a sparkly feathered throw, paired with her beautiful sequinned black dress.
Kate Hudson Golden Globes 2025
Jennifer Coolidge Golden Globes 2025
Joining the red carpet, iconic Jennifer Coolidge has stepped out in a black long-sleeve dress with gold detailing. The actress will be joining a number of other celebs to present this year.
Dakota Fanning Golden Globes 2025
Dakota has well and truly outdone herself this year in a floor-length red gown with an attached silk neck scarf.
Guy Pearce Golden Globes 2025
Guy Pearce has been nominated this year for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for The Brutalist.
Elle Fanning Golden Globes 2025
Elle Fanning has put her own fun twist this year on her red carpet look with a leopard print bodice. Her dress has been accessorised with some glamorous Cartier.
Kathryn Hahn Golden Globes 2025
English actress, Kathryn Hahn, has gone for a black off-the-shoulder look paired with a mustard skirt and gold accessories.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Golden Globes 2025
The pair have made a rare joint appearance at this years Golden Gloves. Adam is dressed in Prada and Leighton is dressed in an elegant bright yellow cowl neck dress which we are obsessed with.
Glenn Close Golden Globes 2025
Glenn Close will be one of the presenters at this years Golden Globes, and has stepped out in a velvet black dress with silver detailing and writing on the front.
Selena Gomez Golden Globes 2025
Selena Gomez has stunned in a Cinderella inspired Prada gown at the 2025 Golden Globes.
Heidi Klum Golden Globes 2025
With some signature cut outs, Heidi Klum has taken to the carpet in a green chiffon dress with a leg split.
Kerry Washington Golden Globes 2025
Kerry Washington has given us the pop of colour we need this year in a Balenciaga Resort collection piece.
Zoë Kravitz Golden Globes 2025
Zoë Kravitz has appeared on the red carpet in an elegant black floor-length number with a white tie on the side.
Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Golden Globes 2025
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have matched in black this year, with Mary looking incredible in a sequinned dress and one heavy looking diamond necklace!
Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston Golden Globes 2025
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston have taken to the carpet both with a touch of sparkle, Emilie in a black sequinned dress and Jeff in a blue sequin adorned suit!
Mindy Kaling Golden Globes 2025
Actress Mindy Kaling has taken to the carpet this year in a dazzling gold number.
Halina Reijn Golden Globes 2025
Renowned director, actress, producer and author, Halina Reijn has taken to the 2025 red carpet as director of Babygirl. The film has one nomination this year for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, for none other than Aussie, Nicole Kidman.
Abby Elliott Golden Globes 2025
Abby Elliott has stunned in a Monique Lhuillier dress with a pearl neckline, simple yet elegant!