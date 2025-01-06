Today’s the day! The 82nd Golden Globe Awards have officially kicked off at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Hollywood’s elite have shown up on the red carpet looking as glamorous as ever.

As the first awards show of the year, the stars always bring out all the stops with their gorgeous gowns and sophisticated suits.

Take a look at all of the best red carpet looks and moments at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

