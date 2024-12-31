Ever since Wicked released in cinemas, there has been nothing but positive buzz and praise about the film.

Advertisement

Critics and audiences alike have raved about the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, and if you’re already itching to see it again, or have been holding out to watch it once it hits streaming, you’re in luck. Wicked is about to be released digitally!

Get ready to relive the musical masterpiece all over again. (Credit: Universal)

When does Wicked release on streaming?

After its run in cinemas, Wicked will officially be available to rent or buy from Monday, 6 January 2025.

It currently remains unknown when the movie will be released on streaming platforms. However, previous blockbuster movies have become available to stream after about four weeks.

Advertisement

Where to watch Wicked in Australia

From 6 January, Wicked will be available to rent or buy on all movie rental platforms including Apple TV+ and Google TV.

Start streaming now on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

It has also been revealed that an extra three hours of footage will accompany the digital download of Wicked.

This will include deleted and extended scenes, a sing-along version of the film, a Making of Wicked behind-the-scenes documentary, a tour of the Shiz University set, interviews with cast and crew members, and more!

Advertisement

The entire cast will be returning for the second film. (Credit: Getty)

Everything to know about Wicked Part Two

Following your watch (and rewatch) of Wicked, fans will be glad to know that part two comes out in 2025!

Wicked: For Good will be released in cinemas on Friday, 21 November 2025.

The entire cast will be reprising their roles in the second movie, and for a refresher that includes:

Advertisement

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

Ariana Grande as Glinda

Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero

Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard of Oz

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Ethan Slater as Boq

Marissa Bode as Nessarose

As for the plot, Wicked: For Good dives further into Elphaba and Glinda’s rollercoaster friendship.

As they embrace their new roles – Elphaba as the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda as the beloved Good Witch – Wicked: For Good explores how their choices will impact Oz forever.

We are seated and ready!

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use