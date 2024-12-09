Based on the incredible life and music of Michael Jackson, MJ the Musical is a Tony Award winning show that’s heading to Australia!
MJ the Musical takes you behind the scenes of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, showing you more than just his iconic moves and unforgettable sound.
The show offers a thrilling peek into the genius and teamwork that helped propel Michael to superstardom, giving you an up-close look at the magic that made him a legend.
Keen to experience it for yourself when it arrives in Sydney? Here’s everything to know.
MJ the Musical Sydney cast
The performers who will be taking on the roles of MJ and Michael are soon to be announced, however the remainder of the cast has already been revealed and it’s safe to say it’s incredible.
Here’s the full cast list:
- Ceeko – Standby for MJ and Michael
- Albanus Terry Strickland II – Standby for MJ and Michael
- Conlon Bonner – Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones
- Derrick Davis – Joseph Jackson/Rob
- Yashith Fernando – Alejandro
- Josslynn Hlenti Afoa – Katherine Jackson
- Wonza Johnson – Berry Gordy/Nick
- Penny McNamee – Rahcel
- Tim Wright – Dave
- Beth Appiah Cain – Swing
- Shewit Belay – Swing
- Eric Boyd – Swing
- Charlie Bryant – Swing
- David L. Murray Jr – Swing
- Sebaga Neumann – Swing
- Coby Njordge – Swing
- Dustin Praylow – Swing
- Xavier Gibson – Ensemble/Marlon Jackson
- Kyle Kavully – Ensemble/Jackie Jackson
- G Madison IV – Ensemble/Randy Jackson
- Loredo Malcolm – Ensemble/Jermaine Jackson
- Brittany Page – Ensemble/Dance Captain
- Martha Berhane – Ensemble
- Liam Costello – Ensemble
- Fletcher O’Leary – Ensemble
- Iris Wei – Ensemble
- Warren Nolan Jr – Standby
- Tigist Strode – Standby
MJ the Musical Sydney dates
MJ the Musical will arrive in Sydney on Wednesday 26 February 2025, and will be held at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.
Show dates are staggered across the next few months, with the musical wrapping up on 25 May 2025.
Where to buy tickets to MJ the Musical Sydney
If you’re interested in catching the incredible show in person, tickets are on sale now!
Grab yours here: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/mj-the-musical-tickets/artist/3019973.