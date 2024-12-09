Based on the incredible life and music of Michael Jackson, MJ the Musical is a Tony Award winning show that’s heading to Australia!

MJ the Musical takes you behind the scenes of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, showing you more than just his iconic moves and unforgettable sound.

The show offers a thrilling peek into the genius and teamwork that helped propel Michael to superstardom, giving you an up-close look at the magic that made him a legend.

Keen to experience it for yourself when it arrives in Sydney? Here’s everything to know.

MJ the Musical Sydney cast

The performers who will be taking on the roles of MJ and Michael are soon to be announced, however the remainder of the cast has already been revealed and it’s safe to say it’s incredible.

Here’s the full cast list:

Ceeko – Standby for MJ and Michael

Albanus Terry Strickland II – Standby for MJ and Michael

Conlon Bonner – Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones

Derrick Davis – Joseph Jackson/Rob

Yashith Fernando – Alejandro

Josslynn Hlenti Afoa – Katherine Jackson

Wonza Johnson – Berry Gordy/Nick

Penny McNamee – Rahcel

Tim Wright – Dave

Beth Appiah Cain – Swing

Shewit Belay – Swing

Eric Boyd – Swing

Charlie Bryant – Swing

David L. Murray Jr – Swing

Sebaga Neumann – Swing

Coby Njordge – Swing

Dustin Praylow – Swing

Xavier Gibson – Ensemble/Marlon Jackson

Kyle Kavully – Ensemble/Jackie Jackson

G Madison IV – Ensemble/Randy Jackson

Loredo Malcolm – Ensemble/Jermaine Jackson

Brittany Page – Ensemble/Dance Captain

Martha Berhane – Ensemble

Liam Costello – Ensemble

Fletcher O’Leary – Ensemble

Iris Wei – Ensemble

Warren Nolan Jr – Standby

Tigist Strode – Standby

MJ the Musical Sydney dates

MJ the Musical will arrive in Sydney on Wednesday 26 February 2025, and will be held at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Show dates are staggered across the next few months, with the musical wrapping up on 25 May 2025.

Where to buy tickets to MJ the Musical Sydney

If you’re interested in catching the incredible show in person, tickets are on sale now!

Grab yours here: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/mj-the-musical-tickets/artist/3019973.

