It has been a big year in the film and TV industry, with epic action movies being released like the long-awaited Dune 2, right down to the Glicked movement with Wicked and Gladiator 2 smashing at The Box Office.

Despite these three epic films taking over social media this year, they aren’t the films to dominate nominations at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Jacques Audiard’s narco-thriller musical Emilia Perez starring Selena Gomez is leading the charge with 10 nominations.

Oppenheimer dominated at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Credit: Getty)

Meanwhile, The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody and directed by Brady Corbet has come in second with seven nominations.

However, this isn’t to say Wicked’s leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are walking in empty handed after earning three nominations themselves. While Wicked has been nominated four times.

The Golden Globes will air in Australia on January 6, 2025, and will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

While we wait for the star-studded ceremony to announce its winners, we have listed all the nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes below.

Television

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama

Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Anna Sawai has been nominated for her performance in Shōgun. (Credit: Disney+)

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best television series – drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best television series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This was a smash hit and was renewed for a second season. (Credit: Netflix)

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Film﻿

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Wicked is nominated for four awards. (Credit: Instagram)

Best motion picture – drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best motion picture – non-english language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best screenplay – motion picture

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

Conclave

Best original song – motion picture

“Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl, by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Repress” from Challengers

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“Better Man” from Forbidden Road by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez by Clément Ducol and Camille

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

(Credit: Paramount)

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best director – motion picture

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best original score – motion picture cinematic and box office achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator 2

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

(Credit: Disney+)

Best motion picture – animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Original Score

Conclave

The Brutalist

The Wild Robot

Emilia Pérez

Challengers

Dune: Part Two

