The Jurassic Park franchise has become iconic in the world of film, and it seems viewers can’t get enough of the fictional world.

So much so that a seventh movie is being created! Jurassic World 4 is officially in the works – here’s everything to know.

Jurassic Park was a box office hit. (Image: Getty)

Thanks to the many A-list actors and the legendary lines, Jurassic Park quickly became a worldwide hit. Following on from the original movie’s success, two more Jurassic Park films were made, as well as three Jurassic World flicks.

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard are just a few of the names who have appeared in the franchise – so far.

Now, the story is being continued with another star-studded cast set to hit our screens in July 2025 in Jurassic World 4, which will be titled Jurassic World Rebirth.

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali have all been confirmed to be joining the latest instalment in the beloved franchise, along with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono.

Our first look at Scarlett and Jonathan in Jurassic World Rebirth. (Image: Universal)

According to Variety, the events of Jurassic World Rebirth will take place five years after Jurassic World Dominion, when “the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs.”

The official logline reads, “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.

“The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett is contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic reptiles, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Original cast-member Jeff Goldblum – aka Dr. Ian Malcolm – officially welcomed Scarlett Johansson, 39, to the Jurassic Park family in a touching message in July.

Goldblum sent a touching message to Johansson about her new role. (Image: Getty)

“Dr Johansson, this is Jeff Goldblum,” he began in a video message shown to Johansson during her interview on Today.

“Here’s what I want to say to you. This I know: Scarlett will find a way,” he said, in reference to one of Jurassic Park’s most iconic lines.

“Don’t get eaten, unless you want to. I love you.”

Johansson, who’ll be portraying the lead character in the fourth Jurassic World film, was beyond excited after watching the video message.

“Oh my God, I can t believe Jeff said that to me. I think my life is complete now. I can retire,” she said.

The 39-year-old also described the script for the upcoming movie as “so incredible”.

“I am an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theatres,” she told ComicBook.com.

“I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

It‘s been reported that the upcoming film will be an entirely new story that’s separate from the previous Jurassic World trilogy, and that development is well underway.

We’ll be updating this article as new information becomes available, so check back here for more details.

