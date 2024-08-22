Bridgerton season 4 casts Australian romantic lead

The Ton is desperate for a morsel of gossip about Bridgerton season 4 after season 3 positively swept us off our feet. And now, we finally have some tea.

From the scandals to the secrets, do not fret, dear readers. Here’s everything you need to know about Bridgerton season 4.

Let’s go Benedict! (Image: Netflix)

WILL THERE BE A BRIDGERTON SEASON 4?

Yes! Netflix renewed Bridgerton for season 3 and season 4 all the way back in 2021 when season 2 was being filmed. And plans haven’t changed – Nicola Coughlin recently confirmed that season 4 is still a go.

This author is pleased to share the most joyous of news with you, dear readers. ❤️🐝 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/RvbM3reNpZ — shondaland tv (@shondaland) April 13, 2021

WHO WILL SEASON 4 OF BRIDGERTON BE ABOUT?

Netflix has confirmed that Benedict Bridgerton is the newest suitor of the marriage mart. Yes, it’s true – his story is coming in season 4!

The news was revealed in a teaser, which featured many pivotal moments from Benedict in seasons past. It ended by cutting to new footage of Luke being told that it’s time for him to try on a new suit.

“I already have an outfit for tonight,” the actor insists.

“Oh no, it’s not for tonight,” an off-screen voice hints. “It’s for the masquerade ball.”

Dearest gentle readers, the marriage mart just got more exciting. (Image: Netflix)

Avid Bridgerton book fans get the hint. It’s at a masquerade ball held by his mother Violet (Ruth Gemmell) where Benedict first stumbles upon his wife-to-be Sophie Beckett – a character who has officially been cast as emerging Australian actress Yerin Ha! She is known for Stan-original miniseries Bad Behaviour, and Dune: Prophecy.

However, their love story – like so many of his siblings’ – brings its fair share of the crave-worthy drama viewers can’t get enough of before the couple finds their happily ever after.

Tying it all together, at the end of Season 3, Eloise promised to return from Scotland in time for their mother’s masquerade ball.

Author of the Bridgerton series Julia Quinn also took to Instagram, sharing the reel Netflix made for the big announcement, captioning it: “Dearest Gentle Viewer… It’s Benophie time!! Yours truly, JQ”.

While the Bridgerton cast and Netflix remained especially tight-lipped about who would be taking the lead after season 3 ended, there were some clues in ‘Polin’s’ season that significantly pointed to the second-eldest Bridgerton taking the lead.

For one, we learned in the final episode of season 3 that Eloise, played by Claudia Jessie, would be accompanying her newlywed sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and her husband John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli) to Scotland. So despite chit-chat around Eloise taking the lead, it was evident that it wasn’t going to happen in season 4.

And while the producers are clearly building up Francesca’s story, with the controversial introduction of Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), it seems more fitting that she will take the lead in season 5 or 6 at this point.

Bedict takes the lead in Bridgerton season 4! (Image: Netflix)

ALL SIGNS POINTED TO BENEDICT

Benedict (Luke Thompson), on the other hand, was perfectly ripe for season 4. Season 3 saw him exploring ‘infinite love’ and wondering what his true purpose is. It’s something he discussed with Eloise on the swings in season 3, saying, “It feels right now that the next thing I might learn may change me entirely.”

Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, also alluded to the fact that Benedict’s story would take the lead in season 4 earlier this year. In an interview with L’Beaute Homme, he said, “I love Benedict’s story, this season is very free and I think it’s a very nice place to be on the set. He is a free spirit and a kind of rebel. I can’t wait to see Benedict’s story next season.”

Benedict, of course, played mum. In an interview with The View in June, the Bridgerton star said, “The honest answer is ‘I don’t know’, but I know it’s so lovely [and] one of the best things about TV jobs is you get to really explore a character long-form like that and sort of fill him in slowly.”

He added that, “It’d be really great to dive in” but “We’ll have to wait and see.”

Colin and Penelope’s season was perfection. (Image: Netflix)

WHAT IS BENEDICT’S STORY IN BRIDGERTON?

Book four, titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton, details Colin and Penelope Featherington – the leads in season 3. The original book order had Benedict’s romance take centre stage over its third installment, entitled An Offer From a Gentleman. Now we know it’s just been pushed to season 4. If other seasons of Bridgerton offer any indication, then it’s safe to say Benedict’s season will be worth the wait.

In An Offer From a Gentleman, Benedict meets and falls head over heels for a mysterious woman at the masquerade ball. It takes him some time, but he finally tracks her down.

He learns that the object of his affection is the daughter of an earl, but (cue: Cinderella) her resentful stepmother has done her best to keep her hidden from society. She wants to keep the beautiful Sophie away from the Ton’s most eligible bachelors to give her ‘real’ daughters first dibs.

As for more of the story line, it seems Benedict may also be stepping up to the plate as interim Viscount Bridgerton, with his elder brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his wife Kate (Simone Ashley) staying in India to welcome their first child.

“I’m excited for where we’re going with him in season 4,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum, teasing, “There are a lot of things I want to say about it, but I should probably wait.”

WHEN WILL SEASON 4 PREMIERE?

Jess Brownell confirmed to Refinery29 that they were in the middle of writing Bridgerton season 4 in May 2024. She claims, “It’s some of my best work”.

Sadly though, Bridgerton fans are in for a long wait to judge that for themselves. A lengthy two-year wait, in fact. Apparently, it’s rather time-consuming to bring Regency-era dramas to life.

Jess told The Hollywood Reporter, “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.

“And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

Bridgerton favourites Violet, Eloise, Anthony and Benedict will definitely be back for season 4. (Image: Netflix)

WHICH ACTORS WILL BE RETURNING TO BRIDGERTON SEASON 4?

Netflix has yet to confirm the official Bridgerton season 4 cast. However, if the previous seasons are any indication, then fans will be happy to see a lot of familiar faces return. Nicola, for one, recently confirmed that she will be returning to season 4 alongside Luke, resuming their roles as Penny and Colin. The pair had some incredible chemistry on and off set, so it will be great to see them back in action in the fourth season.

In addition, characters like Violet, Eloise, Francesca, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Gregory (Will Tilston), who are central to the storyline, are sure to be regulars throughout the season.

Will Anthony and Kate be in season 4? In season 3, the lovebirds decided to go to India to have their Bridgerton baby. Some are speculating they’ll be back in season 4, baby in tow. But, no official announcements from Netflix or Jess, the showrunner, have been released, indicating what to expect from the pair next season.

Left up to the actors themselves, they’d absolutely return. They’re not ready to say goodbye to their characters just yet.

When asked if they’d be back for season 4 at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Simone said, “I really hope so!

“Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show,” she continued. “I think we’ll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully.”

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH SEASON 4?

Upon its release, season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, Bridgerton fans can get their Regency-era romance fix by re-watching seasons one through three and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which are currently on the streaming platform.