After epic two movies that brought the international entertainment industry to its knees, Dune will return in a way never seen before – with a series titled, Prophecy.

In May, fans received a glimpse into the new drama series Dune: Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before Paul’s ascension.

(Image: Binge)

The original Dune series featuring Paul Atreides was created by author Frank Herbert. However, Prophecy by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson will travel back in time 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul.

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with the latter also producing the film franchise.

What is the plot for Dune: Prophecy?

In a world set long before the Dune movie franchise, two Harkonnen sisters fight against forces that threaten the future of humankind. In doing so, they establish a group that becomes known as the Bene Gesserit.

“We founded a sisterhood, assigned to the great houses to help them sift truth from lies. We created a network of influence throughout the imperium, but power comes with a price,” it said during the teaser trailer.

A snippet from the teaser trailer.

(Image: Binge)

Before Dune: Prophecy, the history of Bene Gesserit was not well recorded.

Also known as the Sisterhood, Bene Gesserit was introduced in Frank Herbert’s original novels and somewhat explored in the movie franchise. The organisation is comprised of female spies, theologians, and scientists who hold significant social and political power.

From their dark corners, the Bene Gesserit influenced entire empires or “played God” as the teaser trailer best stated.

Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica was the Bene Gesserit to his father Duke Leto Atreides.

Who is the cast of Dune: Prophecy?

The cast is comprised of some of Hollywood’s favourites including Australia’s Travis Fimmel (Desmond Hart), Emily Watson (Valya Harkonnen), Olivia Williams (Tula Harkonnen), and Mark Strong (Emeror Javicco Corrino).

Additionally, Jodhi May (Empress Natalya), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (Princes Ynez), Josh Heuston (Constantine Corr), Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka (Sister Theodosia), Faoileann Cunningham (Sister Jen), Edward Davis (Harrow Harkonnen), Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason (Keiran Atreides), Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

When does Dune: Prophecy release?

Binge has confirmed Dune: Prophecy will be released in Australia on November 18, 2024.

Which book is Dune: Prophecy based on?

Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson published in 2012.

This novel is one of 23 Dune books in the franchise. However, only six novels were officially written by Frank Herbert – the original author.

Lady Jessica was a Bene Gesserit.

(Image: Apple TV)

All additional books, including Sisterhood of Dune, are considered canon and slot in throughout the Dune timeline.

Where to watch Dune?

Dune: Prophecy will be available for streaming on Binge in Australia once it launches.

Stream on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

However, if you want to watch Dune Part One and Two, it is available for streaming on Apple TV+ in Australia.

Stream both Dune films on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

