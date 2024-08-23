No period drama has gripped the world quite like Bridgerton has, and with season four officially in the works, fans are desperate to find out even just a skerrick of information.

Now, one key detail about the upcoming season has been revealed – Australian actress Yerin Ha will be taking on the role of Benedict’s love interest! Here’s everything to know about the woman playing Sophie Beckett.

Yerin at the Logies in 2023. (Image: Getty)

Yerin Ha is a 29-year-old actress from Sydney, Australia, who was born on 26 June 1995.

She is a National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) graduate, and in 2021, she was named a rising star by the Casting Guild of Australia.

Yerin has appeared in a variety of both Australian and international shows over the course of her career, including Bad Behaviour, Troppo, and Halo.

For her role in Stan-original series Bad Behaviour, she received a Logie nomination for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2023.

Yerin is also set to appear in the upcoming Dune prequel, Dune: Prophecy, which will be released in Spring 2024.

However, arguably the biggest role of her career so far will be in season four of Bridgerton, where she’ll portray Sophie Beckett.

She’ll be portraying the character of Sophie. (Image: Getty)

Netflix have remained tight-lipped about the plot of season four and what to expect from Sophie Beckett’s character, and if the previous three seasons are anything to go by, they won’t necessarily be sticking to what happens in the book.

However, previous reports from Collider revealed the casting criteria for Sophie included an ‘East Asian female’ actress between the ages of 24-30. The description also stated that the character is ‘plucky, endlessly resourceful, and has trouble trusting others.’

Loading the player...

Benedict Bridgerton’s book, An Offer from a Gentleman, follows a familiar plot line similar to the likes of Cinderella and Romeo and Juliet in that it includes tropes such as ‘forbidden love’.

The official blurb of the book reads, “Sophie Beckett never dreamed she’d be able to sneak into Lady Bridgerton’s famed masquerade ball—or that “Prince Charming” would be waiting there for her! Though the daughter of an earl, Sophie has been relegated to the role of servant by her disdainful stepmother. But now, spinning in the strong arms of the debonair and devastatingly handsome Benedict Bridgerton, she feels like royalty. Alas, she knows all enchantments must end when the clock strikes midnight.

“Who was that extraordinary woman? Ever since that magical night, a radiant vision in silver has blinded Benedict to the attractions of any other—except, perhaps this alluring and oddly familiar beauty dressed in housemaid’s garb whom he feels compelled to rescue from a most disagreeable situation. He has sworn to find and wed his mystery miss, but this breathtaking maid makes him weak with wanting her. Yet, if he offers his heart, will Benedict sacrifice his only chance for a fairy tale love?”

While no information about production or a release date have been disclosed, we’ll be counting down the days until we see Luke Thompson take on the lead role this season alongside Yerin.