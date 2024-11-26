I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I’m a full-grown iPad kid. Translation? My screen time is off the charts.

While I’m not exactly proud of it (a digital detox is definitely on the horizon), there’s one upside to all this media consumption—I’ve developed a knack for sorting the hits from the misses.

And right now, we’re living in a golden age of pop culture. With blockbuster releases like Wicked and Gladiator II (or Glicked, if you will) hitting cinemas before inevitably landing on streaming, it’s an exciting time to be a fan.

If you’re like me and prefer to wait for the cosy, at-home streaming experience, I’ve got you covered. Here’s my curated list of must-watch films—and the perfect snacks to pair with them.

The best movies to watch while eating in 2024

Wicked

During the Wicked press tour, Cynthia Erivo mentioned “a biscuit with hundreds and thousands on top,” and my mind immediately went to Arnott’s Hundreds & Thousands Biscuits.

Think about it—these colourful, sweet treats are the perfect snack for a cosy Wicked movie night at home. That is unless you’re Team Elphaba. In that case, you might want to go green…

To which I’d put forward the Picante Fresh Avocado with Capsicum, Chives & Lime dip. It’s absolutely divine and pairs beautifully with any cracker of your choice.

Gladiator II

If Gladiator II has you dreaming of endless plates of pasta, you’re not alone. But after you’re done with your Italian main, you might crave something lighter to snack on.

Arnott’s Lightly Toasted Crackers in Apricot & Macadamia are a perfect choice. Pair them with pickled walnuts and soft cheese for a flavour combination that’s as indulgent as it is satisfying—ideal for your movie night spread.

To round out your platter, consider adding Jatz crackers and French Onion dip to the mix.

Moana 2

Coconut immediately comes to mind when I think of Moana, so this would be the ideal time to reach for biscuits like Iced VoVos, Kingstons and Choc Butternut Snaps in your virtual shopping cart.

You can also get cheeky with it and grab In A Biskit Drumstix Crackers in favour of Heihei…

Venom: The Last Dance

Who says pizza can’t be a snack? Especially when it has black Aioli drizzled on top to celebrate the release of Venom: The Last Dance. It doesn’t get any better than this.

The Venom-inspired menu doesn’t stop there. Indulge in wings, loaded garlic bread, and loaded mac & cheese for the ultimate movie-night feast when the film lands on Disney+.

Christmas in the Spotlight

Who doesn’t love a Christmas rom-com in December? This one, inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, drops on Prime Video on December 14—just in time for the holiday season.

As for dessert? I’m going with a Basque cheesecake drizzled in caramel sauce, served with crackers for scooping. It’s more fun, less fuss, and—bonus—fewer dishes to clean up afterward.

