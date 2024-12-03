The holidays are upon us! Which means pudding, carols, presents, cricket during the day and, of course, Christmas movies by night.

Advertisement

Nothing gets us into a jolly mood quite like the favourite flicks we save for this special time of year.

Sure, we’ve seen them all a thousand times before, but it wouldn’t be Christmas without our favourite festive flicks. And, it’s been 12 long months since we’ve been able to relish in these merry movies (without it being weird).

From the holiday classics like It’s A Wonderful Life, to modern favourites like Elf, scroll through for our pick and where to watch them in Australia.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use