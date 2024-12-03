The holidays are upon us! Which means pudding, carols, presents, cricket during the day and, of course, Christmas movies by night.
Nothing gets us into a jolly mood quite like the favourite flicks we save for this special time of year.
Sure, we’ve seen them all a thousand times before, but it wouldn’t be Christmas without our favourite festive flicks. And, it’s been 12 long months since we’ve been able to relish in these merry movies (without it being weird).
From the holiday classics like It’s A Wonderful Life, to modern favourites like Elf, scroll through for our pick and where to watch them in Australia.
Love Actually
2003
It has quickly become a Christmas favourite and for good reason (Hugh Grant dancing in his undies, for one). Exploring love in all its pain and glory through nine intertwined stories, it dolls out nine times the heart-warming fuzzies with a star-studded cast and Christmas cheer to match.
Stream Love Actually now on BINGE with a 7-day free trial.
Elf
2003
Elf has the most gifs of any Christmas movie EVER thanks to the over-the-top-joyous portrayal of Buddy the elf by Will Ferrell. Buddy is the embodiment of everything that is wonderful about Christmas and we can’t help but feel giddy as we watch the human-elf navigate the real world with hilarious results.
Stream Elf on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
It’s A Wonderful Life
1946
A favourite holiday movie, the classic film is also a favourite of stars Donna Reed, James Stewart and director Frank Capra, who called it “the greatest film he ever made”. A festive tale of appreciating life, George wishes to disappear but when it’s granted by an angel he realises how many lives he has touched and what an impact his absence would have.
It’s A Wonderful Life is available for streaming on Stan in Australia.
Home Alone
1990
A wish-come-true for Kevin McCallister and many kids, the youngster is home alone and free to get up to all kinds of trouble. When the trouble finds him he’s left to defend his home with the kinds of genius booby-traps we all dreamed of devising at that age.
Stream Home Alone on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.
Gremlins
1984
A ho ho horrifying Christmas gift gone wrong, these creepy creatures are very temperamental. When Billy is gifted a Gremlin on Christmas Eve he breaks all the rules – no water, no light and no food after midnight – and has to face the frightful consequences.
Stream Gremlins on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
Bad Santa
2003
Santa’s list is all about naughty and nice, so we had to include at least one misbehaved Christmas movie on ours. Don’t feel guilty giggling at this dark comedy about a pair of con artists who dress as a mall Santa and elf to rip off surrounding stores.
Stream Bad Santa on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.
The Santa Clause
1994
It’s the epitome of Christmas disaster – Scott accidentally kills Santa Claus and is forced to take over his role, beard and belly included. As he hilariously tries to navigate life as the most well-known man on earth, he faces seemingly endless obstacles in both aspects of life.
Stream The Santa Clause on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
1989
Rarely does a third sequel in a movie franchise meet expectation but when it comes to Griswold family chaos, bringing Christmas into the equation makes for a great holiday flick. The Griswolds want a perfect Christmas but staying true to form, everything and anything goes awry, creating the most outrageous and hilarious havoc possible.
Stream National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
A Christmas Story
1983
Based on the works of Jean Shepherd, this low-budget film became exceedingly popular thanks to its boyish charm, told through the eyes of nine-year-old Ralphie. Unlike other festive films at the time, A Christmas Story relished the craziness, the realities and the downfalls of the merry season as celebrated by a normal family.
Stream A Christmas Story on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
Meet Me In St.Louis
1944
Have yourself a merry little Christmas with this classic which was the origin for the widely popular carol. The story of four sisters learning to make their way in the world on the cusp of the 1904 St Louis World’s Fair is full of song, dance and fabulous costumes making.
Stream Meet Me In St.Louis on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
1993
In true Tim-Burton style, this movie takes Christmas cheer and gives it a fantastically gothic twist. Jack Skellington, The Pumpkin King of Halloween, grows tired of the holiday and decides to take over Christmas in this wickedly festive flick.
Stream The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
2000
The magic of Dr. Seuss comes to life in this live-action adaptation of his Christmas tale about the grump who learns to love the holidays again thanks to the adorable little girl with a heart of gold. Featuring many of the classic Dr. Seuss rhymes, it’s an uplifting and eccentric addition to any holiday binge watch.
Stream Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.