Liane Moriarty is a beloved Australian author who has written some of the biggest and best books of the 21st century.

Advertisement

And not only have her books been best-sellers (and sold more than 20 million copies), many have also been adapted into hit TV shows and movies. Here’s everything to know about Liane Moriarty’s books.

(Credit: Pan Macmillan Australia)

WHAT IS LIANE MORIARTY’S NEW RELEASE?

Liane Moriarty’s newest book is Here One Moment, which was released in August 2024.

Here One Moment is about a group of passengers on a routine flight who are told how and when they will die.

Advertisement

For some, it’s far in the future, but for others, it’s much sooner. The strange part? The person who reveals this isn’t memorable at all – just an ordinary woman who becomes known as “The Death Lady.”

At first, it seems like a weird story to share at a party. But when passengers start dying exactly as she predicted, everyone starts to wonder: could fate really be that certain?

Here One Moment is a suspenseful story that illustrates how we might live if we knew our time was limited.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS THE ORDER OF LIANE MORIARTY’S BOOKS?

All of Liane Moriarty’s books are standalone novels, meaning they’re not part of series’ that need to be read in a specific order.

However, if you want to read them based on their release date, the order is as follows:

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

WHAT LIANE MORIARTY BOOKS HAVE BEEN MADE INTO MOVIES?

As aforementioned, many of Liane Moriarty’s books have been adapted for the screen.

These include Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, Apples Never Fall and The Last Anniversary.

The Husband’s Secret is also set to be made into a film starring Blake Lively, although a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Big Little Lies is an eight-time Emmy Award-winning TV show starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz. Stream Big Little Lies on BINGE from $4.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

Nine Perfect Strangers is a series that stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving and Asher Keddie. Stream Nine Perfect Strangers on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe here.

Apples Never Fall is a miniseries starring Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie and Jake Lacy. Stream Apples Never Fall on BINGE from $4.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

The Last Anniversary is a TV show that stars Teresa Palmer, Miranda Richardson, Danielle Macdonald, Helen Thomson and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor. Stream The Last Anniversary on BINGE from $4.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use