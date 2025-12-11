Every Sophie Kinsella novel: A complete guide to her brilliant body of work

British author Sophie Kinsella – the beloved novelist behind the internationally adored Confessions of a Shopaholic – has died at the age of 55, her family announced on Wednesday, 10 December.
Diagnosed in 2022 with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, she passed away peacefully “with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy,” her family shared on Instagram.
Though Confessions of a Shopaholic remains her most iconic work – later adapted into a 2009 film starring Australian actress Isla Fisher – it represents just one chapter in a prolific career.
Over more than two decades, Sophie authored 30-plus novels, including many written under her real name, Madeleine Wickham.
Below is a comprehensive list of all of Sophie Kinsella’s books.
Sophie’s 2000 release of The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic, also known as Confessions of a Shopaholic, marked the beginning of the iconic Shopaholic era.
In this first instalment, readers encounter Rebecca “Becky” Bloomwood (Isla Fisher), a financial reporter whose irresistible impulse to shop constantly lands her in amusing – and often disastrous – situations.
The second instalment follows Becky as she relocates to New York City.
With boyfriend Luke by her side, she dives into a fresh chapter filled with big-city challenges, new career opportunities, and the usual dose of Becky-style misadventures.
In the third book, Becky finds herself struck with a bout of marriage envy after her best friend, Suze, walks down the aisle.
So when Luke finally pops the question, things should be perfect – except both his mother and Becky’s are determined to take control of the wedding plans, sending the couple into a whirlwind of chaos.
Returning from an extravagant honeymoon with Luke, Becky is met with a surprising revelation: she has a long-lost sister named Jessica. In Shopaholic and Sister, the two very different siblings must navigate the ups and downs of their newfound family bond.
In this installment, Becky discovers she’s expecting and is thrilled at the idea of shopping for baby essentials and being cared for by a highly sought-after obstetrician. There’s just one complication – the doctor happens to be her husband’s former girlfriend.
In Mini Shopaholic, Becky and Luke’s toddler daughter, Minnie, steals the spotlight – complete with her own budding shopping tendencies. Meanwhile, Becky juggles planning a surprise party for Luke while on the hunt for the perfect new family home.
In this novel, Becky and her family move to Los Angeles after Luke lands a job as a PR representative for a famous actress. Meanwhile, Becky pursues her own ambitions, aiming to carve out a career as a personal stylist.
When Becky’s father disappears on a mysterious trip to Las Vegas with Suze’s husband, her best friend’s spouse, Becky finds herself on an unplanned road trip to uncover the reason behind their secretive journey.
In the final novel in the Shopaholic series, published in 2019, Becky returns to England for the holidays. But it’s her responsibility to host her family this year, and things get wild as Becky tries to create the perfect Christmas for everyone.
Published in 2005, this novel centres on Emma Corrigan, a woman who carefully guards her secrets from those around her. But when she inadvertently confesses everything to her airplane seatmate, she’s horrified to discover he’s none other than the CEO of her company.
Released in 2006, The Undomestic Goddess follows Samantha Sweeting, who, after a major mishap, leaves London behind to start a new life working as a housekeeper in a remote countryside estate.
In Remember Me?, Lexi survives a car accident only to awaken with a luxurious new life she doesn’t remember – complete with a wealthy, handsome husband. Yet her glamorous new identity comes with its own hidden secrets.
In her 2009 foray into fantasy, Sophie tells the story of Lara, who is enlisted by the spirit of her great-aunt Sadie to track down a missing necklace, setting off a magical and adventurous quest.
Published in 2013, Wedding Night follows Lottie, whose dream proposal takes an unexpected turn when her boyfriend suggests a trip abroad instead. Along the way, old flames resurface and life-changing choices must be made.
In I’ve Got Your Number, Poppy Wyatt believes her life is perfectly on track as she plans to marry her fiancé, Magnus. But after a string of mishaps – including a lost engagement ring and an accidentally stolen phone – she becomes entangled with a businessman named Sam, in a story so funny it reportedly had Jojo Moyes “giddy with laughter.”
In her 2015 foray into young adult fiction, Sophie tells the story of Audrey, a teenager grappling with anxiety and depression, who forms an unexpected friendship with her brother’s teammate, Linus.
Released in 2017, this novel follows Katie as she navigates office politics while longing to emulate the glamorous lifestyle of her boss, Demeter Farlowe.
Published in 2018, this novel follows Dan and Sylvie, a couple attempting to add excitement to their marriage – only to encounter a series of unexpected twists that lead to “disastrous and comical results,” as described in the book.
Released in 2019, this novel tells the story of two strangers, Fixie and Seb, who meet in a coffee shop and gradually become entwined in each other’s lives through a series of small and significant favours.
Published in 2020, this novel follows Ava, who meets a charming man during a writer’s retreat in Italy. Their whirlwind romance faces a reality check once they return home, discovering that love comes with its fair share of annoyances and quirks.
The Party Crasher follows Ava, who meets a charming man during a writer’s retreat in Italy. Their whirlwind romance faces a reality check once they return home, discovering that love comes with its fair share of annoyances and quirks.
Released in 2023, The Burnout follows Sasha, who, feeling burned out, returns to her favourite childhood beach resort. Although she’s disappointed to find the hotel in disrepair, her stay takes an unexpected turn when she meets a handsome man.
This novella follows Eve, a writer grappling with a devastating cancer diagnosis. Sophie described it as her “most autobiographical work to date,” offering a deeply personal glimpse into resilience and life’s challenges.