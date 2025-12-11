Every Sophie Kinsella novel: A complete guide to her brilliant body of work

British author Sophie Kinsella – the beloved novelist behind the internationally adored Confessions of a Shopaholic – has died at the age of 55, her family announced on Wednesday, 10 December.

Diagnosed in 2022 with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, she passed away peacefully “with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy,” her family shared on Instagram.

Though Confessions of a Shopaholic remains her most iconic work – later adapted into a 2009 film starring Australian actress Isla Fisher – it represents just one chapter in a prolific career.

Over more than two decades, Sophie authored 30-plus novels, including many written under her real name, Madeleine Wickham.

Below is a comprehensive list of all of Sophie Kinsella’s books.

