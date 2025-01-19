It’s set to be yet another huge year for book releases! From summer reads to modern classics, there are incredible reads coming to a bookstore near you.

We’ve selected a range of fiction and non-fiction titles that are absolute page turners. So, here are our top books coming out in 2025.

(Credit: Supplied) 01 Atmosphere Taylor Jenkins Reid From the bestselling author that gifted us with The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones & The Six comes this gripping and epic tale that follows a group of astronauts whose lives are changed forever following a disastrous mission to space in December 1984. Available: 3rd June, 2025 Pre-order





Photo: Caption 02 Dream Count Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Heralded as a publishing event 10 years in the making, Dream Count, which has been inspired by a true story, follows four Nigerian and Nigerian-American women as they grapple with lost love, longings and desires in present day America. Available: 5th March, 2025 Pre-order (Credit: Supplied) 03 Great Big Beautiful Life Emily Henry Emily has fast become the writer we can always rely on to give us the ultimate summer read, and her new novel, which focuses on two writers who are forced into battle to pen a reclusive heiress’ memoir, is no exception. Available: 23rd April, 2025 Pre-order

(Credit: Supplied) 04 Signs of Damage Diana Reid The third offering from this talented Aussie author is already generating a lot of buzz and for good reason – it’s as thrilling as her debut, Love & Virtue. Available: 4th March, 2025 Pre-order

(Credit: Supplied) 05 Onyx Storm Rebecca Yarros In the follow-up to global phenomenon Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, Rebecca continues the gripping story of Violet Sorrengail, a student at the Basgiath War College, who despite her shortcomings, becomes an unlikely hero and protector of the school. In the third instalment, Violet begins an intense journey in a bid to save her home and her family. Available: 21st January, 2025 Pre-order

(Credit: Supplied) 06 Audition Katie Kitamura Two people meet for lunch in a Manhattan restaurant. She’s an accomplished actress in rehearsals for an upcoming stage play and he’s attractive, troubling and young enough to be her son. Who is he to her, and who is she to him? And so begins an exhilarating and hypnotically dark story told from two different perspectives. This book is one we’ll all be talking about this year. Available: 8th April, 2025 Pre-order

(Credit: Supplied) 07 Free: My Search For Meaning Amanda Knox In her second memoir, Amanda Knox chronicles the eight years she spent on trial for a crime she did not commit, her four years in prison and her struggles reintegrating back into society. Available: 25th March, 2025 Pre-order

(Credit: Supplied) 11 Matriarch Tina Knowles Think you know Beyonce? Think again. Her mother Tina has penned this memoir about raising the biggest popstar of the 20th century,

and it’s every bit as entertaining as you’d expect. Available 29th April, 2025 Pre-order (Credit: Supplied) 12 One Hundred Years of Betty Debra Oswald From the creator of the hit TV drama Offspring, One Hundred Years Of Betty follows the saga of Betty, a dance hall waitress who fights against the societal pressures placed upon her in the 1950s when she marries a wealthy businessman. Critics are calling this the next Lessons In Chemistry! Available 4th March, 2025 Shop Now (Credit: Supplied) 13 Room on the Sea Andre Aciman The bestselling and acclaimed author of Call Me By Your Name returns with Room On The Sea, a collection of three novellas which all focus on themes of obsessional love, missed connections and enduring regret. Expect Andre’s signature lyrical and nostalgic style. Available: 15th April, 2025 Pre-order

