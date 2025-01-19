It’s set to be yet another huge year for book releases! From summer reads to modern classics, there are incredible reads coming to a bookstore near you.
We’ve selected a range of fiction and non-fiction titles that are absolute page turners. So, here are our top books coming out in 2025.
01
Atmosphere
Taylor Jenkins Reid
From the bestselling author that gifted us with The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones & The Six comes this gripping and epic tale that follows a group of astronauts whose lives are changed forever following a disastrous mission to space in December 1984.
Available: 3rd June, 2025
02
Dream Count
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Heralded as a publishing event 10 years in the making, Dream Count, which has been inspired by a true story, follows four Nigerian and Nigerian-American women as they grapple with lost love, longings and desires in present day America.
Available: 5th March, 2025
03
Great Big Beautiful Life
Emily Henry
Emily has fast become the writer we can always rely on to give us the ultimate summer read, and her new novel, which focuses on two writers who are forced into battle to pen a reclusive heiress’ memoir, is no exception.
Available: 23rd April, 2025
04
Signs of Damage
Diana Reid
The third offering from this talented Aussie author is already generating a lot of buzz and for good reason – it’s as thrilling as her debut, Love & Virtue.
Available: 4th March, 2025
05
Onyx Storm
Rebecca Yarros
In the follow-up to global phenomenon Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, Rebecca continues the gripping story of Violet Sorrengail, a student at the Basgiath War College, who despite her shortcomings, becomes an unlikely hero and protector of the school.
In the third instalment, Violet begins an intense journey in a bid to save her home and her family.
Available: 21st January, 2025
06
Audition
Katie Kitamura
Two people meet for lunch in a Manhattan restaurant. She’s an accomplished actress in rehearsals for an upcoming stage play and he’s attractive, troubling and young enough to be her son. Who is he to her, and who is she to him?
And so begins an exhilarating and hypnotically dark story told from two different perspectives. This book is one we’ll all be talking about this year.
Available: 8th April, 2025
07
Free: My Search For Meaning
Amanda Knox
In her second memoir, Amanda Knox chronicles the eight years she spent on trial for a crime she did not commit, her four years in prison and her struggles reintegrating back into society.
Available: 25th March, 2025
08
All of it
Brooke Boney
In a collection of thought-provoking, witty and startling personal essays, Brooke gently peels back the layers of her inner self to reveal a remarkable writer who’s on the verge of big things!
Available: 1st April, 2025
09
The Emperor of Gladness
Ocean Vuong
Ocean’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous was one of our favourite debuts in 2019, and while he’s satisfied our hunger with a novella
and book of poetry since, we’ve been awaiting his next novel.
The Emperor Of Gladness follows a teenager who forms an unlikely friendship with an elderly widow.
Available 13th May, 2025
10
Speak to me of home
Jeanine Cummins
From the author of the world-wide bestseller American Dirt, Speak To Me Of Home is already being touted as a modern classic, and we can certainly see why!
The epic tale follows a family, who are all suffering from varying degrees of memory loss and return to their home town in San Juan to be with a relative. It’s here that they must confront their past and their shocking hidden secrets.
Available 13th May, 2025
11
Matriarch
Tina Knowles
Think you know Beyonce? Think again. Her mother Tina has penned this memoir about raising the biggest popstar of the 20th century,
and it’s every bit as entertaining as you’d expect.
Available 29th April, 2025
12
One Hundred Years of Betty
Debra Oswald
From the creator of the hit TV drama Offspring, One Hundred Years Of Betty follows the saga of Betty, a dance hall waitress who fights against the societal pressures placed upon her in the 1950s when she marries a wealthy businessman.
Critics are calling this the next Lessons In Chemistry!
Available 4th March, 2025
13
Room on the Sea
Andre Aciman
The bestselling and acclaimed author of Call Me By Your Name returns with Room On The Sea, a collection of three novellas which all focus on themes of obsessional love, missed connections and enduring regret.
Expect Andre’s signature lyrical and nostalgic style.
Available: 15th April, 2025