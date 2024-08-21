Naomi Watts announces new memoir, opens up about shame and secrecy

Australian actress Naomi Watts, 55, has announced her new memoir Dare I Say It, revealing she’s been working diligently on it for more than a year now.

On social media, to her million-plus followers, she wrote: “Can’t believe the day has finally come to share what I’ve been working on for the last 14 months!!

Naomi wished she had a book like this when she was going through menopause. (Image: Getty)

“This is a book about how my life turned upside down when I was told I was close to menopause at the age of 36! Right when I was ready to start a family.

“I thought this was the end of everything. Certainly, my fertility and career – boom.”

Around this time, Naomi had just finished filming the box-office hit King Kong and was dating her first husband and actor Liev Schreiber. The couple went on to have two children, Sasha and Kai in 2007 and 2008, defying the odds.

“As I struggled through shame and secrecy, I wished there was an open conversation. A handbook I could secretly turn the pages of. Sadly there were no real resources. Not even well-versed doctors.

“I stayed quiet for as long as I could,” she continued, nodding to her new memoir.

Naomi and Liev have created a successful blended-family dynamic. (Image: Instagram)

Now married to actor Billy Crudup, Naomi has long been vocal about menopause, which, up until recently, has been taboo.

Taking it a step further, Naomi has also recently launched a skincare brand, specifically designed for women going through perimenopause and menopause, called Stripes.

Naomi, who counts fellow Aussie and actress Nicole Kidman as a close friend, teases that her memoir will offer a glimpse into “convos with my girlfriends”.

Naomi and Nicole have been besties for decades now. (Image: Getty)

In hopes to help all women, Naomi continues: “DARE I SAY IT will hopefully give you a chance to feel empowered through the conversations I’ve had with doctors and experts and to feel a little less alone by hearing my story and convos with my girlfriends. I can’t wait to share this with you all.

“We should all hold our heads high,” she concludes her lengthy caption alongside an image of her book’s cover.

“We are older, we are wiser, and we are NOT DONE!! We’ve earned our STRIPES ❤️”.

Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known about Menopause by Naomi Watts will be released in January 2025. But you can pre-order your copy now at Big W, $24; Dymocks, $36.99 or Amazon, $25.76.