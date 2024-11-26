Why Amanda Knox is being told to ‘shut up’ and let a family grieve

Locals from Perugia and the family of Meredith Kercher have dramatically called for Amanda Knox “to shut up” and stop profiting from Meredith’s death.

The wrongly accused American landed in Italy last week to start filming a new limited series about the infamous case.

A new TV series about Amanda Knox’s life is in production in Italy. (Credit: Backgrid)

The eight-part series, which is being produced by Amanda’s production company for Hulu, is based on the true story of Amanda, 37, and her then-boyfriend Rafaelle Sollecito.

The pair were twice wrongfully convicted of killing Meredith after she was found stabbed to death in the apartment she shared with Amanda while studying in Perugia in 2007 on exchange from the University of Leeds.

Amanda is now a podcaster and writer. (Credit: Getty)

Amanda was found guilty and jailed but was acquitted of the murder for a second time in 2015, after serving four years in prison.

The infamous case has been extensively covered with a 2011 film for US television, Amanda’s 2013 memoir, Waiting to be Heard and a 2016 Netflix documentary.

TIME FOR SILENCE

The Kercher family’s lawyer, Francesco Maresca, says Amanda is trying to have it all, including fame and money, to make up for her suffering during the trial.

“She continues to make money from it. This time she has no qualms about doing it in Perugia, one of the least appropriate places to return to 17 years since Meredith’s death,” she says.

“Knox is only interested in the profits she continues to make from an affair on which she should be silent.”

Meredith was brutally murdered in 2007 while on a university exchange in Italy.

Meredith’s sister, Stephanie Kercher, says her family finds it difficult to understand what purpose the series, titled Blue Moon, serves.

“Meredith will forever hold a lasting legacy in friendship and kindness that no media can change,” says Stephanie.

Residents agree both Meredith and their town should be left in peace. One local, Walter Cardinali, hung a banner in the town that read “Respect for Meredith”, while another resident, Angelo Messino, 32, says, “I don’t like them filming here. It’s time she [Amanda] shut up.”

In 2021, Knox faced similar “frustrating” criticism.

“I’m a human being, I’ve had nothing to do with Meredith’s murder, except I was her roommate at the time,” she said.

PRISONER PROFITS

Gypsy Lee Blanchard and Schapelle Corby are now free women.

Amanda isn’t the first woman having their story told on the big screen following a highly publicised trial.

Schapelle Corby

Freed from Kerobokan Prison, Bali in February 2014, Schapelle has released a memoir, appeared on Dancing With The Stars and SAS Australia, and released a pop song.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Released from prison in December 2023, Gypsy Rose, 33, was featured in several documentaries in 2024 about her conviction for her part in her mother’s murder in June 2015.

