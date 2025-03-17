The world couldn’t peel their eyes away from Gypsy Rose Blanchard in 2016 when she was sentenced 10 years in prison for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Advertisement

After serving seven years of that sentence, in December 2023 Gypsy Rose was released on parole.

Gypsy Rose was release from prison in December 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Since, Gypsy Rose – now 32 years old – has been sharing content to various social media platforms, and once again, the world cannot take their eyes off her as she gains millions of followers.

What happened to Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Dee Dee Blanchard allegedly convinced her daughter, Gypsy Rose was disabled and needed a wheelchair, suffering from numerous medical conditions which required surgery and further support. However, Gypsy Rose required none of this, she could in fact walk and was in good health.

Advertisement

It was alleged by investigators that Dee Dee had suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy.

In 2016, Gypsy Rose was sentenced for second-degree murder after her mother was fatally stabbed in June 2015 by Gypsy’s then-secret boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.

Nicholas’ trial wasn’t held until November 2018, sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years for armed criminal action.

Gypsy wed Ryan in 2022, and divorced in early 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Where to watch the Gypsy Rose Blanchard documentary?

Mommy Dead and Dearest is a critically acclaimed and popular documentary released in 2017, explores the relationship between the mother and daughter with one of psychology’s most controversial conditions – Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Those interested can watch Mommy Dead and Dearest in Australia on Binge.

This true-crime documentary isn’t singular, Gypsy Rose’s story also inspired the eight-part drama series The Act (2019) starring Joey King which is available for streaming in Australia on Binge.

Her story has also been told in the 2019 documentary Gypsy’s Revenge, which is currently not available for streaming in Australia.

Advertisement

As of 2024, yet another documentary about Gypsy Rose has been release Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. However, this story takes a look at Gypsy living life as a free woman outside of prison, reconnecting with her family and friends, and living with her at-the-time husband, Ryan Anderson. Unfortunately, this series is not currently available for streaming in Australia.

Stream Mommy Dead and Dearest BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

Ken and Gypsy Rose are expecting a baby together. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Gypsy Rose married to now?

While Gypsy Rose was serving her prison sentence, she became pen pals with Ken Urker and were engaged in October 2018, before calling it quits in mid-2019. The reason for their breakup at the time remains unknown, however, Gypsy revealed all will be told in her docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Advertisement

“Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else,” she told People in 2022.

However, in March 2024, Gypsy confirmed their split in a Facebook post just three months after her release from prison. Days later, she was spotted out with Ken with their romance confirmed in April.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy told TMZ at the time.

Gypsy took to Instagram on January 1, 2025, to announce the arrival of their first baby.

Advertisement

“Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all 👼,” she captioned the photo of her cradling her newborn, named Aurora Rina Urker.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use