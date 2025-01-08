American actress and model Brooke Shields has had a unique life and career filled with a variety of experiences that have shaped her into the person she is today.

Now, the 59-year-old is entering her next chapter and releasing a book about the ‘possibilities’ of midlife.

The cover of Brooke’s new book. (Image: Flatiron Books)

According to the official description of the book, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman is an “intimate and empowering exploration of ageing” that aims to shift the way women feel about getting older.

Growing up in the public eye, Brooke said she often felt “scrutinised” and “judged”, but as she’s gotten older she’s found herself feeling “more comfortable, more empowered and confident.”

In this new stage of life, she has felt a new sense of freedom and independence, and hopes to empower other women to feel the same way too.

Brooke Shields is encouraging women to embrace ageing. (Image: Getty)

Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old sees the 59-year-old share her perspective on how women in midlife can feel inspired to create their own lives and stories.

“I hope this book can help start a conversation that benefits us collectively,” Brooke said in a statement. “Midlife can be the prime of life — it’s filled with so many more possibilities than we’ve been led to believe. I have loved the process of writing this book, and I can’t wait to share it with readers.”

Announcing the news of her new book on Instagram, she added, “I hope that this book can help start a conversation about how midlife can be the prime of life… full of possibilities and excitement. It’s honest and it’s hilarious.”

Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old will be published on 14 January 2025, and is available for pre-order here.

The actress-turned-author is also set to narrate the audio book.

Brooke has previously written and released multiple other books, including New York Times bestseller Down Came the Rain and There Was a Little Girl.

Down Came the Rain is a memoir that chronicles her experience with postpartum depression, while There Was a Little Girl focuses on her complex relationship with her mother who passed away in 2012.

Along with her acting career and numerous novels, the Mother of the Bride star is also the CEO of haircare brand Commence, which aligns with her mission to empower women to embrace and celebrate the ageing process.

