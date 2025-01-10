Verity is one of Colleen Hoover’s most popular books – and for good reason.

It’s a twisty thriller about Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired to finish the book series of another author, Verity Crawford. While at Verity’s house, Lowen finds a disturbing manuscript that reveals dark secrets about her life.

The novel combines romance, suspense, and a shocking twist that leaves readers questioning everything.

It was announced in November 2024 that a Verity movie was officially in the works, and it will star Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

If you haven’t read the book yet, you can grab your copy here.