Colleen Hoover is arguably one of the biggest and most well-known authors of this decade, and she has had countless books go viral.
In good news for fans of hers, many of her most popular literary works are being adapted for the big screen! Here’s a list of all the Colleen Hoover books that are being turned into movies.
Verity
Verity is one of Colleen Hoover’s most popular books – and for good reason.
It’s a twisty thriller about Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired to finish the book series of another author, Verity Crawford. While at Verity’s house, Lowen finds a disturbing manuscript that reveals dark secrets about her life.
The novel combines romance, suspense, and a shocking twist that leaves readers questioning everything.
It was announced in November 2024 that a Verity movie was officially in the works, and it will star Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.
Regretting You
Regretting You by Colleen Hoover has themes of family, forgiveness and love, and follows the story of Morgan Grant and her daughter Clara, who are both dealing with deep emotional struggles after the sudden death of Morgan’s husband, Chris.
As they cope with grief, Clara discovers some painful secrets about her father, and Morgan begins to develop a complicated relationship with Chris’ best friend, Miller.
Josh Boone, known for The Fault In Our Stars, will be directing the film, while the cast has already been confirmed to include Allison Williams, McKenna Grace and Dave Franco.
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him explores themes of redemption, love, and second chances, and follows Kenna Rowan, a young woman recently released from prison after serving time for a tragic mistake.
Kenna returns to her hometown to reconnect with her son, Ledger Ward, but faces resistance from both the community and Ledger, who is still hurt by her past actions.
Reminders of Him is set to be released on 13 February 2026, however no information about the cast has been revealed as of yet.
It Ends With Us
It Ends With Us is Colleen Hoover’s most popular book, and it was given a movie adaptation in 2024.
The story follows Lily Bloom, a young woman who falls in love with Ryle Kincaid, a successful neurosurgeon. As their relationship deepens, Lily grapples with Ryle’s difficult behavior and her past with Atlas Corrigan, a former love from her youth.
It Ends With Us explores themes of love and abuse and is a powerful and emotional story about strength, survival, and personal growth.
The movie, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, was a box office hit and is now available to watch on BINGE.
