EXCLUSIVE: Turia Pitt reveals why she’s tuning into the audiobook boom

Being an avid reader with four bestsellers under her belt, Turia Pitt has always loved books – yet like many of us, there have been times when the busy demands of life have taken over.

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“I’m a really big reader. I love reading, but when I had kids, I didn’t have as much time,” the athlete, author and motivational speaker explains to Woman’s Day.

Before the arrival of her sons with partner Michael Hoskin – Hakavai, nine, and Rahiti, six – Turia had never considered listening to books. She soon realised, however, that it was the easiest way to reclaim her reading time and is now part of the one-third of Australians fuelling the audiobook boom – the fastest-growing segment in publishing.

For Turia, they’re now a seamless part of her daily routine, whether she’s training in the morning or finding small moments throughout the day. “It’s about carving out little pockets of time,” she explains. “I can listen to something engaging or informative while my hands are busy washing dishes, tidying up, cooking or driving.”

Turia says narrating her book was very different to the writing process.

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AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

While audiobooks are now her go-to, they haven’t always had a good rap, and Turia admits to having a few misconceptions before giving them a try. “I probably used to be a bit of a snob because I thought only physical books counted,” she says.

That perspective shifted when she realised that a voice adds a whole new layer to the storytelling process. “You have the narrator’s experience of reading the book but then you’ve also got your own interpretation,” Turia explains. “It makes the experience entirely multidimensional.”

These days, audiobooks have evolved into major productions, attracting A-list talent like Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks to the recording booth. High-budget releases – such as the new Harry Potter series – are now fully dramatised with ensemble casts and soundscapes. The industry has even established its own equivalent to the Oscars, the Audies, which celebrate the year’s most immersive spoken-word releases.

“The quality of audiobooks is just getting better and better,” Turia says. “And then you have great books that are narrated by the people who’ve written them.”

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Turia, her partner Michael and sons Rahiti and Hakavai.

IN HER OWN WORDS

When an author voices their own story it can add new emotional depths, which is something Turia discovered last year when she narrated her latest book, Selfish. “It’s really given me a newfound respect for narrators,” she says.

As an athlete who has competed in world ironman competitions, Turia was surprised to learn how physically taxing the process could be. The act of reading also made the process feel more intimate.

“It’s interesting, because when I’m writing at home it’s in private. There’s almost a bit of a separation between me and the words I’ve written,” she explains.

“But then when it came to narrating the book I’d read a paragraph and be like, ‘Do I really have to read this out aloud?’”

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As vulnerable as the process was, Turia stresses the connection it allowed with her readers. “It was just a great experience,” she says. “Hopefully when people listen to my voice that will capture the emotion I was feeling at the time.”

Singer Emma Bunton co-narrated her audiobook Mama You Got This (Credit: Amazon)

A NEW VOICE

With the popularity of audiobooks only growing, digital audio is now outpacing TV and video streaming as Australia’s fastest growing media habit – but it’s not just about convenience.

A recent survey by Audible revealed almost half of respondents felt audiobooks helped improve their mood, while a further third use them to power through their daily exercise routines.

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These days, Turia still loves physical book, but it’s all about finding a reading rhythm that works for her. “At night in bed, I’ll read a physical book – that’s just my personal preference – but I’ve got

girlfriends who love falling asleep to an audiobook,” she says.

With more than half of all Australians admitting they read less than they’d like to, Turia hopes more people see audiobooks as a valid way to embrace reading. “I get insight, I get entertainment,” she explains. “It’s just another way that I get storytelling.”

TURIA PITT’S TOP AUDIOBOOK RECOMMENDATIONS

Born a Crime

Written and recorded by comedian and writer Trevor Noah, this sharp deeply personal memoir focuses on his experiences growing up in South Africa under apartheid,

as the son of a white Swiss-German father and Black Xhosa mother. “That one is excellent,” says Turia.

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Burnout

This thoroughly researched book by twin sisters Emily and Ameila Nagoski, works particularly well in audio form. “When someone is burnt out, sitting down to read a book can be quite challenging,” explains Turia. “So I’d say listen to this book as your starting point.”

The Mushroom Tapes

Narrated by authors Helen Garner, Chloe Hooper and Sarah Krasnostein, this true crime production follows the infamous mushroom murder. “Listening to them made me feel like I was part of the

conversation,” Turia says.

Selfish by Turia Pitt (Penguin, $26.39) is available on Audible. Membership starts at $8.99 per month following a 30-day trial for new members. To sign up visit Audible.

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