The countdown to the release of The Last Anniversary, a new Australian series with Teresa Palmer at the helm, has officially begun.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, The Last Anniversary is a wickedly funny, heartfelt dramedy wrapped in a gripping mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them, as per the synopsis.

Mystery, Aussie humour and home-grown talent, this six-part series seems to have it all. So, if you’re keen on tuning in when it airs, here’s everything you need to know.

Image: Binge

What is The Last Anniversary about?

The Last Anniversary takes place on Scribbly Gum Island, an island that gained notoriety for the mysterious disappearance of a young couple decades ago, attracting true crime enthusiasts.

However, the three generations of women that call Scribbly Gum home hold far more when it comes to secrets.

Sophie Honeywell, portrayed by Palmer, unexpectedly inherits a house on the island, left only to her by her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt Connie.

Despite the less-than-warm welcome upon her arrival, Sophie sees this as an opportunity for a fresh start.

Single and approaching 40, she finds herself drawn to another inheritance from Connie – a promise that she might discover the man of her dreams on Scribbly Gum Island.

But perhaps what Sophie needs is an island full of women instead.

Image: Binge

Who is cast in The Last Anniversary?

The cast is led by the highly regarded Teresa Palmer (The Clearing, The Fall Guy), Miranda Richardson (Good Omens, Spider) and Danielle Macdonald (The Tourist, Patti Cake$).

Joining them are Helen Thomson (Elvis, Colin From Accounts), Susan Prior (Animal Kingdom, Puberty Blues), Claude Scott-Mitchell (The Dry, Hotel Portofino) and Charlie Garber (Barons, The Outlaw Michael Howe).

Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, Next Goal Wins) and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Puberty Blues) also star in The Last Anniversary.

Image: Amazon

Where to watch The Last Anniversary in Australia

The Last Anniversary will be available to watch on Binge when it premieres on March 27.

Binge hosts a number of Australian originals, like Colin from Accounts and Strife, so sign up here to start streaming now.

Stream The Last Anniversary and more on Binge with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

