Steamy thriller The Couple Next Door will see Scottish heartthrob Sam Heughan in a new “dark” and “sexy” light.

Loosely adapted from Dutch series The Neighbours, The Couple Next Door is written by David Allison and directed by Dries Vos.

“It’s very sexy, very dark.” (Credit: Instagram)

Following what seems to be the ordinary lives of suburban neighbours quickly turns into something more sinister as dark desires are chased.

Speaking on his project as Outlander wraps up, Sam suggested that viewers could feel conflicted while watching The Couple Next Door.

“I think the show is constantly turned on his head. That’s what I loved about it, from the beginning, is this kind of weirdness,” he told Radio Times.

“It’s a stylised show, but it’s very sexy, very dark. And I think people will be disgusted or excited. Everyone’s going to be on different sides on this.”

In September 2024, the show was longlisted for Best New Drama Series for the TV Choice Awards 2025.

The Couple Next Door released November 27. (Credit: Starz)

What is the plot of The Couple Next Door?

Evie and Pete move into an upscale neighbourhood riddled with status anxiety when they find friendship in ‘alpha’ traffic cop Danny and his wife, yoga instructor Becka.

However, the relationship takes a dark turn after Evie and Danny share a passionate night together.

Meanwhile, peeping-tom neighbour Alan Richardson uses a telescope to watch Becka for his own personal enjoyment. With his wife, Jean taking delicious revenge after he takes things too far.

Where to watch The Couple Next Door in Australia?

The Couple Next Door has been streaming on Binge for Australian audiences since December 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, it will air on Channel 4 in the UK, with the series becoming available on Starz to the US and Canada in 2024.

Sam Heughan plays Danny. (Credit: Starz)

Who is in the cast of The Couple Next Door?

Joining Sam in the thriller is Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie; Jessica De Gouw as Becka; Alfred Enoch as Pete; Hugh Dennis as Alan and Kate Robbins as Jean.

Speaking of his co-star, Sam revealed he had bonded with Eleanor over their shared history featuring in period dramas, Outlander and Poldark respectively.

“It’s fun to work with someone like Eleanor, who’s been through the same journey as me. She’s been in period drama very successfully and, dare I say, there was a lot of intimacy in there. So, we got along very well,” he told Radio Times.

“She’s so talented, I loved working with her and to share our experiences working on these shows – but also, we very quickly found a great bond and a way to work together.”

Plus, Katie Clarkson-Hill as Rachel; Ioanna Kimbook as Sophie; Joel Morris as Gary; Deirdre Mullins; Janin Duvitski and Robert Whitelock.

Where is The Couple Next Door filmed?

Little information regarding exactly where The Couple Next Door is filmed has been confirmed. However, the series was filmed in early 2023 in West Yorkshire city Leeds in England and Belgium.