‘Keeps showing up’: Chaotic truth of Channel 7 star’s life off-screen 

She’s the Weekend Sunrise star who retains an air of mystery, given that you won’t find her posting snippets about her life on social media – but there’s an important reason why Monique Wright is fiercely protective of her role as part of a bustling blended family with six kids.

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“I’m definitely stalking on social media,” Monique – who split from husband of 12 years Tim Scanlan in 2021 – admitted to The Nightly in September 2026, adding that she likes to “be across what people are talking about”.

Having been part of the beloved Weekend Sunrise team since 2014, Monique knows what benefits social media can bring to a career in the public eye.

And yet, when it comes to her kids, the star – who has enjoyed a 30-year career with Channel Seven – is all too aware of the dangers too.

“The kids actually think that we should do a reality show,” she admitted in her interview with The Nightly. “I said to them, ‘If you guys want to do that when you are old enough, you can’.

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Monique Wright has long been part of the Weekend Sunrise team. (Credit: Instagram/sunriseon7)

“I’ve explained to them if they put something out there, and that gets twisted and it makes them sound like a brat, which they’re not, imagine then trying to get a job. It’s out there on the internet forever, they’re my concerns.

“But then they reply, ‘yeah, yeah, anyway, we could get heaps of money for this and you could get sponsors!’ the star added. “I hope in time they will understand what I’m saying.”

Indeed, sources tell Woman’s Day that Monique is determined to let her kids enjoy a childhood “without becoming familiar faces to complete strangers on Instagram”.

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Monique Wright, pictured with David Woiwod at the 2026 Logies, is protective of her private life. (Credit: Getty)

“She wants them to grow up choosing what they share with the world,” an insider says, adding that the star is an “amazing” mum who “gives her all to her family, even when the house is in absolute chaos.”

“There’s always something happening, noise from every corner, and a million things to do, but through it all, she keeps showing up with so much love and patience,” the source goes on.

“The kids might see reality TV as all glitz, glamour and celebrity fun, but Mon knows there’s a less glamorous side – including social media trolls who can turn even a perfectly innocent moment into a national debate.”

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Having said that, the source insists that Monique might not rule herself out of the reality TV game entirely.

Monique Wright has been a staple on TV screens – but she’s ruled out a reality TV show focused on her family for now. (Credit: Instagram/sunriseon7)

“If the kids keep campaigning, perhaps Dancing with the Stars could be on the cards – although I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! might be a tougher sell,” the insider quips.

While there are some TV opportunities that Monique may still consider, the source reiterates that her children’s privacy is “non-negotiable”.

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“Perhaps when they’re older, they’ll appreciate why Mum kept their childhood out of the spotlight,” they say.

“For now, she’s happy to leave them off-screen – while keeping her own reality TV options, and possibly her dancing shoes, firmly in reserve.”

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