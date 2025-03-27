Big names, bigger laughs: Taskmaster Australia is returning to our screens for season four!

Ahead of the new season, Woman’s Day sat down with host Tom Gleeson to find out what viewers can expect from this season’s batch of contestants.

(Credit: Ten)

“For the first time we’ve got someone who isn’t a comedian,” Tom told Woman’s Day. “We’ve got Lisa McCune, she’s an actor, which makes it a bit different. So I think people are going to be wowed by some of her skills that she gets to show off.”

Tom also reassured returning fans that there will, of course, be plenty more jokes at the cast’s expense.

“You can expect a lot of me paying out my friends in the show, because that’s the thing, all the comedians, we all know each other. So I take a lot of liberties with this.

He added, “The longer I’ve known a comedian, the more I pay them out, that tends to be a pattern. So Hughesy [Dave Hughes] and Tommy Little probably cop it the most, but that’s because I’ve known them the longest.”

(Credit: Ten)

As for how Taskmaster keeps things fresh and exciting every year, Tom Gleeson credits the new tasks, fresh cast and the fact that the competitors have started to work out how to hack some of the tasks.

“The tasks are always brand new, and the cast is always new with each season, so that brings a new flavour,” he shared. “Also, now that we’re up to season four, the cast come on probably knowing a bit more because they’ve watched the other seasons, so they’re a little bit more onto the Taskmaster format and how to hack some of the games.”

The 2025 season is also different to past seasons due to its location.

“Visually it’s different,” Tom told Woman’s Day. “We used Cockatoo Island as a location, so visually it looks quite different to the other [seasons].”

(Credit: Getty)

Taskmaster Australia has seen a variety of big names appear on the show in past seasons, but if one comedian stands out to Tom, it’s Aaron Chen.

“Aaron Chen was a favourite,” he revealed. “Because he was very funny in the studio, but also he was really good at the tasks, and that’s kind of why he won [season three].

“But he often came up with very lateral solutions to the tasks, and I think the audience loves watching that. They like seeing people think outside the box.”

Tom also shared his excitement about having Lisa McCune join the cast in season four, and has praised her skills as an actor.

“She’s done a lot of comedy. She’s done sitcoms and stuff with Peter Helliar, and she’s done a lot of cabaret and live performances.”

Tom added that it was a big task having to poke fun at her, considering her status as a national treasure.

“You get to see me pay out Lisa McCune on national TV. It’s not easy. She’s much loved by the Australian public and I have to make fun of her.

“That’s not easy. From a comedian’s point of view, that’s like punching a kitten.”

Season four of Taskmaster Australia premieres at 8.30pm on Thursday, 27 March 2025 on 10 and 10Play.

