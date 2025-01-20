Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes is a man of many talents, from radio hosting, to TV appearances, to being a panellist on The Masked Singer Australia.
He regularly wins Aussies over with his clever quips and cutting jokes, but behind the scenes this beloved larrikin is simply “Dad”.
The 54-year-old shares three kids with his wife of 18 years, Holly, and together they work hard to give their children a surprisingly normal family life.
When they’re not checking out the TV sets and radio studios where their dad works, Rafferty, Sadie, and Tess enjoy a classic Aussie childhood.
And that includes ribbing Dave for his dad jokes!
“They have a pretty good sense of humour and they get [my] jokes – but they’re not easily impressed,” Dave told TV WEEK in 2020.
He revealed that while his kids often tune in to his TV appearances, they’re tough critics.
“They actually watched [The Masked Singer]– it’s a great family show. They weren’t, however, impressed with my dancing,” he revealed.
“I was having a dance, trying to get a laugh, and they said, ‘Dad, your dances are stupid.”
“To which the comedian replied: “I know, but my ‘stupid dances’ are paying for your iPad!”
To celebrate the star’s sweet bond with his kids, we’re diving into his oh-so-normal family life with them and Holly.
In 2012 the new dad captioned this photo with young Sadie and Rafferty: “Father of the year. (self nominated)”
Little Tess came along in 2013 and clearly won her dad’s heart!
At home, Hughesy loves playing the role of dad, as seen by his willingness to let all three kids hop on his back and muck around.
Family trips with three little ones were a big undertaking, but Dave and Holly made it work. “Angel wife has hands full,” he captioned this snap from a 2014 trip.
If dad’s a Carlton fan, the whole family must be Carlton fans!
Hughesy paid tribute to his beautiful wife and the mother of his children with this snap, which he captioned: “The weather is always good when this angel is your mum.”
It looks like Dave’s kids inherited his sense of humour, but the look on his face suggests he may have been the butt of whatever joke was just told!
The kids piled onto their dad for a huge family hug on his birthday in 2016.
Dave and Holly make a dreamy parenting duo, and he makes sure to pay tribute to his wife regularly. He captioned this sweet family snap: “Birthday brunch for brilliant bride. The quote on the wall reminds me of first laying eyes on her almost fifteen years ago.”
A dad’s work is never done, even while on holidays!
Hughesy has shared his passion for charity with his kids from a young age, sharing this photo with the caption: “My lot with snags and @rcdfoundation beanies.”
Ah yes, the life of a ‘girl dad’. Hughesy shared this snap of his daughters giving him a makeover witht the caption: “Close your eyes Dad, it will be great.”
Dave has brought his wife and kids along for a few TV appearances over the last decade, including this one on the Today show.
And here’s a cute snap of them preparing for another family TV appearance.
Too cute! Dave shared this snap of his kids dressed up for book week with the caption: “Sadie’s idea to go as her mum and dad’s book character Martha May.”
There are perks to having a famous dad, as Sadie and Tess discovered when Hughesy took them to the Frozen II premiere in 2019.
Rafferty took a leaf out of dad’s book, carrying one of his sisters through the city while Dave had his other daughter on his back.
Hughesy shared this hilarious photo recreation for Rafferty’s 11th birthday, captioning it: “Then and now. The times we’ve had. My best little man not so little anymore but still loves cuddles and laughs. Happy 11th birthday Raff.”
“Sadie styling. Hot look for winter,” Dave captioned this snap wearing an MHF beanie for brain cancer.
Dad to the rescue! With Holly at work, Hughesy stepped up to make the kids a taco dinner.