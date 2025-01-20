Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes is a man of many talents, from radio hosting, to TV appearances, to being a panellist on The Masked Singer Australia.

He regularly wins Aussies over with his clever quips and cutting jokes, but behind the scenes this beloved larrikin is simply “Dad”.

The 54-year-old shares three kids with his wife of 18 years, Holly, and together they work hard to give their children a surprisingly normal family life.

When they’re not checking out the TV sets and radio studios where their dad works, Rafferty, Sadie, and Tess enjoy a classic Aussie childhood.

Rafferty, Sadie, and Tess try to unmask a Masked Singer contestant during a visit to the set with their dad. (Credit: (Instagram))

And that includes ribbing Dave for his dad jokes!

“They have a pretty good sense of humour and they get [my] jokes – but they’re not easily impressed,” Dave told TV WEEK in 2020.

He revealed that while his kids often tune in to his TV appearances, they’re tough critics.

“They actually watched [The Masked Singer]– it’s a great family show. They weren’t, however, impressed with my dancing,” he revealed.

“I was having a dance, trying to get a laugh, and they said, ‘Dad, your dances are stupid.”

“To which the comedian replied: “I know, but my ‘stupid dances’ are paying for your iPad!”

To celebrate the star’s sweet bond with his kids, we’re diving into his oh-so-normal family life with them and Holly.

