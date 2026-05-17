A career-first Emmy win for Michelle Pfeiffer is not just overdue, it’s important

There’s something to be said about being in demand, and Michelle Pfeiffer is certainly having a moment.

In the first half of 2026, the actress is already starring in two hit dramas at the same time. In March, she launched Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison on Paramount+, in which she plays grieving widow Stacy Clyburn.

A month later, she turned heads again as former Hooters waitress and unexpectant grandmother in the Apple TV comedy, Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

And in what will be a career-first, I predict Michelle will be nominated for both TV shows at the upcoming 2026 Emmy Awards.

It’s time to give Michelle Pfeiffer the accolades she deserves. (Credit: Getty)

Can Michelle Pfeiffer make a career-first Emmys win?

For whatever reason, big accolades have eluded the esteemed star. Michelle has been nominated three times for an Academy Award – Dangerous Liaisons (1989), The Fabulous Baker Boys (1990) and Love Field (1993) – but never won.

The same goes for TV’s Emmy award. Although her work in television is limited compared to film, Michelle was nominated in 2017 in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in The Wizard of Lies. Sadly, she did not win.

Crime drama Scarface is one of Michelle’s most memorable roles.

Many have already heralded this a ‘career renaissance’ for Michelle, presumably because she took a hiatus from Hollywood. But I would argue that Michelle has always been in demand – it’s just been on her terms. Michelle is simply showcasing the talent we have witnessed since her breakout role in the 1983 drama, Scarface (or Grease 2, if you sit in the camp who defend the maligned 1982 film).

Regardless, recognition for what she has brought to the industry is well overdue. Give this woman her flowers.

Michelle and John Malkovich starred in the 1988 film, Dangerous Liaisons. (Credit: Getty Images)

How Michelle Pfeiffer changed TV

In The Madison, Michelle gives a raw and unflinching look at grief in the sprawling hills of Montana where she reconnects with life and land in the absence of love. Kurt Russell, who plays her late husband helps portray a happy marriage that is cut short in an unexpected tragedy.

[Spoiler!] For those who haven’t seen it, please take a repeated look at the restaurant scene in which Stacy finds out about his death. She is rattled and raw – a scene that Michelle says she tried to get cut because it terrified her.

Reviews were mixed for The Madison, but one thought held true: Michelle gives a masterclass in acting.

David and Michelle have been married since 1993. (Credit: Getty)

Audiences wiped their tears, putting to bed a six-part drama that grated on the heart. Then, we were gifted Margo’s Got Money Troubles, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Based on the book by Rufi Thorpe and creator by David E. Kelley, who is also Michelle’s husband, the series follows college student Margo (Academy Aard nominee Elle Fanning) who falls pregnant and turns to OnlyFans to make ends meet. The comedy exhibited a subtle brand of humour delivered with precision timing.

In the heart of it all was Shyanne, Margo’s mother who struggles to see her own path mirrored in her daughter. It was a wild shift in genre and Michelle played it brilliantly. And with perfectly manicured nails.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles has been renewed for a second season. (Credit: Apple TV)

Michelle Pfeiffer: A Hollywood hero

So, after four decades in the entertainment industry and timeless performances later, it’s time for Hollywood to give back. Because it’s also about more than accolades, it’s about dependability.

Hollywood, and those who inhabit it, are seeking new avenues to make it big. The typical ‘star’ that was once born from cinema and intrigue is being replaced by loud digital personalities and viral trends.

For audiences, an actor’s value was placed on the screen; how they made us feel. We were drawn to their stories, the essence of a character and in turn, we built a connection.

An emotional performance on The Madison could lead to Michelle’s first Emmy win. (Credit: Paramount)

Now, in a swirl of short-form content, it’s a battle to be the loudest, most present and engaging. Some of it works and has its place, but the days of ‘movie magic’ are now more diluted than ever.

So in this sense, Michelle is a dependable anchor in a entertainment storm.

Michelle and her peers paved the way for Hollywood so before we dig up the proverbial path, it feels prudent that we look back on the hard work it took to get there and celebrate it.

After all, shouldn’t you get to drive on the road you built?

Let’s not forget her iconic role as Catwoman in Batman Returns!

Where can I watch these shows?

The Madison is now streaming on Paramount+

Mago’s Got Money Troubles is now streaming on Apple TV.

The 78th Emmy Awards will air on Tuesday September 15, 2026. The broadcaster is yet to be announced.