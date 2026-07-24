Today’s Sarah Abo welcomes baby with husband and he has the sweetest name

Today show host Sarah Abo and her husband, Cyrus Moran, have welcomed her first child, a newborn son.

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The news was announced on Friday morning on Today, with Sarah making a special appearance with her gorgeous baby Sonny.

“We’re going well. This little man is about a week old,” she told the Today panel. “He came into the world a week early, our gorgeous boy, but I guess that gave us a week more to love you.”

Sarah revealed that Sonny was the spitting image of his father, Cyrus. “We’ve been calling him CJ the whole time,” she joked. She admitted that she waited a week to announce the birth, as they’ve “been in our own little bubble the past week, which has been such a treat.”

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Sarah described the birth as a ‘bumpy ride’ as little Sonny came earlier then expected — the Today host had to be admitted to hospital a week earlier than her maternity leave started due to complications, but she’s on the mend.

“I’m feeling good, actually. I’m on the meds which is helping [laughs],” she said. “I could not be more grateful to the doctors and midwives at the Royal [Children’s Hospital] that looked after us.”

Along with the Today cameo, Sarah announced the happy news on her Instagram, telling her followers their son’s name was Sonny. “What a week with our little man,” she wrote.

“He came into the world a little early but that gave us a little longer to marvel at you, our beautiful boy. We love you so infinitely darling.”

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The post has been flooded with comments.

“Hey mama! Congratulations!!” wrote former MasterChef judge Melissa Leong.

“Wonderful… just wonderful!” wrote Today’s entertainment guru, Richard Wilkins. “Hearty congratulations and buckets of love.”

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Sarah announced in March that she and husband Cyrus were expecting their first child, a baby boy. The emotional live television reveal followed a difficult fertility journey for the couple. Sarah and Cyrus married on December 15, 2012, and have largely kept their relationship private.

Sarah was expected to finish up at Today last week but had to start her maternity leave early due to Sonny’s premature arrival. Sarah’s replacement host at Today is yet to be announced.

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