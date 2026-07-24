The Top 70 TV Shows of the Last 70 Years: And the winners are…

This year, television in Australia is turning 70 and to celebrate, we asked you to tell us your favourite Australian shows of the last 70 years to find out which beloved series came out on top.



After thousands of submissions from all over the country, we’ve calculated your votes to report back on the very best Aussie shows that you’re obsessed with — or can’t stop thinking about — from Australia’s television history.



While we will be announcing the top 20 live at the TV WEEK Logie Awards on August 16, we’ll be sharing the top 50 right here as we count down to the big event.

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So, without further ado, here are the top 70 to 50 Australian shows of all time.

70. Puberty Blues

Brenna Harding and Ashleigh Cummings as Debbie Vickers and Sue Knight. (Image: 10)

In 2012, Channel 10 released Puberty Blues, a coming of age tale based on the book by Kathy Lette and Gabrielle Carey. The series followed teenage best friends Debbie Vickers (Brenna Harding) and Sue Knight (Ashleigh Cummings) as they grew up in the surfy culture within Sydney’s Sutherland Shire in the late 1970s.

The series explores themes of sexism, peer pressure, casual sex and drugs, as the girls attempt to join the popular group in town whilst also navigating challenges of adolescence and friendship.

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Through Debbie and Sue’s experiences, Puberty Blues examines the complexities of growing up.

69. Full Frontal

Full Frontal stars Paul McCarthy, Ross Williams, Vic Plume, Gabby Milgate, John Walker, Julia Zemiro and Darren Gilshenan. (Image: Supplied)

From 1993 to 1997, sketch comedy series Full Frontal seemed to be the launching pad for some of Australia’s greatest comedic talent.

With a huge rotating cast, it launched the careers of Shaun Micallef, Kitty Flanagan, Eric Bana, and Julia Morris, just to name a few.

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68. Farmer Wants A Wife

Farmer Wants A Wife host Natalie Gruzlewski with the 2025 farmers. (Image: Seven)

Who could forget Australia’s most successful reality dating show?

Ever since 2007, Farmer Wants A Wife has been broadcasting love stories between lonely farmers and beautiful single ladies who dream of living on a farm.

Over the years, it’s resulted in a reported 27 couples and 22 children — not too shabby!

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67. Acropolis Now

Nick Giannopoulos, Tracey Callander, George Kapiniaris, Mary Coustas and Simon Palomares. (Image: Supplied)

Acropolis Now was a beloved Aussie sitcom which airted from 1989 to 1992. It followed Jim Stefanidis (Nick Giannopoulos) after he takes over his father’s Melbourne café, Acropolis Café, when his father decides to return home to Greece.

With a much younger new manager, the traditional café becomes a lively hot spot for young people to hangout.

Nick Giannopoulos starred as Jim, alongside Simon Palomares as his sensible best friend Ricky. Tracey Callender played the Aussie waitress Liz, Mary Coustas played Jim’s hairdresser cousin and Simon Thorpe played the Australian cook who grew up in the country and has no idea about Greek-Australian culture.

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Acropolis Now became one of the most successful Australian sitcoms of the early 90s due to it’s humour and diversity, whilst showcasing the experience of Greek Australians in a way that resonated with a wide audience.

You can watch Acropolis Now on Apple TV.

66. Heartbreak High

Perry tamatopoulos as Con Bordino and Ada Nicodemou as Katerina Ioannou. (Image: Supplied) The Netflix iteration of the series starring James Magoos, Chloe Hayden and Ayesha Madon. (Image: Netflix)

Heartbreak High has a very special spot in the hearts of Gen X, millennials and Gen Z thanks to the Netflix remake in 2020.

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But before there was Ayesha Madon as Amerie, the original television series was on our screens from 1994 to 1996. Similarly, it followed the students at a multicultural, inner-city school called Heartly High.

Unlike many teen dramas of the era, Heartbreak High didn’t shy away from the realities of teenage life. It was grittier, more honest and far more unfiltered than many of the shows that came before it.

You can watch the new generation of Heartbreak High on Netflix and the OG series on ABC iView.

65. Mr Inbetween

Mr. Inbetween was both written and (Image: Mark Rogers)

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Mr Inbetween is an Australian drama created by Scott Ryan. It follows a man named Ray Shoesmith who walks a fine line between his life as a single dad and his work as a hit-man.

The series also stars Ryan, who’s portrayal of the ruthless yet lovable killer has been praised worldwide.

One of the most notable things about Mr. Inbetween is the brilliant, realistic dialogue between the characters.

You can watch Mr. Inbetween on Binge.

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64. Colin From Accounts

Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall in Colin From Accounts. (Image: Binge)

Colin From Accounts is one of the newer titles on the list. First released in 2022, the series kicks off with a comical chance meeting between strangers Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer) when a cheeky flashing from Ashley results in Gordon hitting a dog — who they proceed to name Colin — with his car.

The not-so meet cute develops into a fully-formed relationship that seems to be just as chaotic, hilarious and complex as their very first meeting.

Married couple Dyer and Brammall have just finished filming the third and final season of the beloved comedy.

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You can watch Colin From Accounts on Binge.

63. The Graham Kennedy Show

Graham Kennedy was always a showman! (Image: Supplied)

The Graham Kennedy show was one of Australia’s most beloved variety and comedy shows. It first premiered in September 1972 and featured Graham — otherwise known as ‘The King’ — as he performed in sketches, musical acts and silly ad reads alongside his friend and co-star Bert Newton.

At the time, it was renown for the way it pushed the boundaries about what was appropriate on national television. And in 1975, it received some significant controversy after Kennedy mimicked a crow call which sounded like the f-word.

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62. Water Rats

The cast of Water Rats. (Image: Supplied)

Water Rats was a beloved Aussie series which followed the Sydney crime force fighting crime around Sydney Harbour.

The procedural saw the Water Police unit take on a variety of cases involving murder, drugs and terrorism, all the while navigating their own personal dramas.

The series, which starred Colin Friels and Catherine McClements as detectives Frank Holloway and Rachel “Goldie” Goldstein, was on our screens for five years between 1996 and 2001.

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61. The Don Lane show

What a legend! (Image: Supplied)

From 1975 to 1983, there was one talk show that had Aussies glued to their couches twice a week — The Don Lane Show.

The talk show saw American talk show host and singer Don Lane and Bert Newton chat to a range of high profile guests. It became one of the most popular talk shows in Australian television history and boasts five Logie awards.

60. The Secret Life Of Us

The Secret Life Of Us cast. (Image: Supplied)

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Coming in at number 60 on the list of the 70 best shows of the past 70 years is The Secret Life of Us, created by acclaimed Australian television producer John Edwards.

The series follows a group of friends in their 20s living in a St Kilda apartment block, capturing the highs, lows and everyday moments of young adulthood as they navigate love, friendship, careers and life in Melbourne.

The show also became a launching pad for some of Australia’s most celebrated acting talent, helping propel the careers of Claudia Karvan, Samuel Johnson, Deborah Mailman, Abi Tucker and Joel Edgerton, among many others.

59. Hard Quiz

Tom Gleeson’s quiz comedy show Hard Quiz is an ABC classic! (Image: Supplied)

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It’s the show that landed comedian and presenter Tom Gleeson his very own Gold Logie — Hard Quiz!

The comedy competition quiz series launched on the ABC in 2016 as a spin off of his segment “Hard Chat” from The Weekly With Charlie Pickering. The format sees every day people come on the show to be quizzed on whatever subject they choose. But along with the regular quizzing format, Tom roasts them with his signature humour.

Unlike other quiz shows with a cash prize, the winner claims a coveted Big Brass Mug and some serious bragging rights.

58. Australian Story

Leigh Sales is the current host of Australian Story. (Image: Supplied)

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There’s no TV show on our screens quite like Australian Story. For 20 years and 31 seasons, the current affairs series has given us insight into the world of hundreds of Aussies from all different backgrounds.

From your everyday battlers to celebrities, Australian Story leads with heart. As a result, it has won multiple Walkley Awards and TV WEEK Logies Awards.

While the series was previously hosted by the wonderful Caroline Jones from 1996 to 2016 and is currently helmed by Leigh Sales.

57. Thank God You’re Here

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We have an absolutely thriving comedy scene on Aussie television, but behind the scenes, it’s largely due to the brilliant world of improv comedy happening around the country. In 2006, improv truly got it’s time in the sun when Thank God You’re Here landed on our screens.

The series saw a group of Aussie performers be dressed up and sent through a blue door with absolutely no knowledge of what awaited them inside. Then, they had to react to the scenarios presented in a (hopefully!) hilarious way.

The series first launched on 10 and aired from April 2006 to September 2007 with the wonderful Shane Bourne as the host. It was then revived by Channel Seven in 2024 with comedian Celia Pacquola at the helm.

56. E Street

E Street’s Bruce Samazan, Simon Baker, Marianne Howard, Jo Mitchell and Kelley Abbey in 1992. (Image: Supplied)

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In 1989, Australia was welcomed into E Street — short for Eden Street — a tough inner-city neighbourhood in the fictional town of Westside. Like any great soap opera, the series was packed with drama, conflict and unforgettable characters.

Each week, viewers were treated to two hour-long episodes exploring the lives of the Westside community. Initially, E Street followed the gentle social commentary style of A Country Practice, but after six months, the writers shifted direction in an effort to boost ratings, introducing darker and more dramatic storylines.

The series eventually became known for pushing boundaries, with crime-driven plots, sensational twists and a willingness to go where other Australian soaps wouldn’t. Along the way, E Street also became a launching pad for several Aussie stars, including Simon Baker, Melissa Tkautz and Toni Pearen.

55. Utopia

The stellar cast of Utopia. (Image: Supplied)

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If you simply read the plot of Utopia, you might think the premise would be dull and boring. However, thanks to some brilliant writing, sharp satire and excellent acting, the series is one of Australia’s greatest comedy classics.

Utopia follows the employees working in the National Building Authority, a government agency responsible for overseeing major infrastructure projects. The tight-knit, fairly uptight team are attempting to get through all the red tape government agencies are known for to make these projects happen but with shifting priorities and constant budget cuts, something always gets in their way.

The brilliant ensemble cast, led by Rob Sitch and featuring some of Australia’s best comedic talents, gives the show its charm through their natural performances and excellent chemistry.

The series developed a cult-like following and won multiple Logie Awards because of how relatable and hilarious the character’s ongoing workplaces frustrations were.

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54. Sons and daughters

Ally Fowler and Peter Phelps. (Image: Supplied)

Who doesn’t love a good soap opera like Sons and Daughters? The series first premiered on Channel Seven in 1982 and almost immediately captured the attention of Australian audiences.

Sons and Daughters centred on John Palmer (Peter Phelps), a man on the run from police for a crime he didn’t commit, and Angela Hamilton (Ally Fowler), a wealthy, well-connected young woman from Sydney. The pair meet and fall in love, only to discover the shocking truth that they are actually twins who were separated at birth after their parents’ affair.

Once the dramatic revelation comes to light, the series follows the lives of their two families as they become unexpectedly intertwined, exploring love, betrayal, secrets, and the many twists and turns that made Sons and Daughters a beloved Australian television classic.

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53. Gruen

Todd Sampson, Will Anderson and Russel Howcroft. (Image: Supplied)

The series first premiered on ABC in 2008 and quickly became a favourite among Australian audiences, offering a clever and often hilarious look behind the scenes of the advertising industry.

Hosted by Wil Anderson, Gruen takes viewers into the world of marketing, branding, and consumer psychology, exploring the tricks and techniques used by advertisers to sell everything from everyday products to big ideas.

Joined by a rotating panel of advertising experts, including industry veterans such as Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft, the show breaks down campaigns, analyses trends, and reveals the strategies designed to influence the way we think and spend.

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52. SeaChange

Sigrid Thornton and Shaun Micallef in SeaChange. (Image: Supplied)

When high-powered city lawyer Laura (Sigrid Thornton) discovers that her husband has been arrested on charges of fraud and is having an affair with her sister, she takes her two children and leaves the city behind for a fresh start in the picturesque coastal town of Pearl Bay, where she becomes the town’s new magistrate.

Soon, Laura finds herself navigating a world of quirky local court cases, eccentric residents, and the complicated politics of small-town life.

The original series aired on the ABC from 1998 to 2000, before being revived in 2019 with SeaChange: Paradise Reclaimed.

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51. Cop Shop

The iconic cop shop cast! (Image: Supplied)

From 1977 to 1984, Aussies were glued to the screen when police procedural Cop Shop was on.

For seven seasons, the series followed the dramatic everyday operations of the police at the Riverside Police Station, from their dramas on the job to their just-as-dramatic personal lives.

The series included a long list of many brilliant and well-established Aussie actors including Peter Adams, Paula Duncan and the late Terence Donovan.

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50. All The Rivers Run

All The Rivers Run was a very special mini-series. (Image: Supplied)

The 1983 television adaptation of All The Rivers Run truly made an impact. Based on the Australian historical novel by Nancy Cato, the series followed an English girl named Philadelphia Gordon – played by the wonderful Sigrid Thornton – who finds herself shipwrecked just off the coast of Victoria in 1890. She grows up, and eventually, her life changes when she meets a paddle steamer captain named Brenton Edwards, played by John Waters.



The show ran for two seasons and won two TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Well, that’s all for now!

We’ll be announcing the top 60-50 Australian shows next week, with the top 20 being shared at the TV WEEK Logie Awards on August 16.

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