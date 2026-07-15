‘I won’t make it back’: Sarah Abo’s sad Today departure as replacement search turns into ‘bloodbath’

Today show host Sarah Abo has shared a bittersweet update with fans, revealing she has been hospitalised due to sudden pregnancy complications just as she was preparing to sign off for maternity leave.

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Taking to Instagram, the beloved morning show host broke the news that she won’t be returning to the desk for a proper farewell after experiencing a sudden health scare last week.

Sarah, who is expecting her first child In August, revealed that a routine check-up took a serious turn.

“Copped a bit of a curveball last week with high blood pressure and have been in and out of hospital since,” Sarah shared alongside a photo from her hospital bed.

Thankfully, the journalist assured fans that both she and her baby are stable, thanks to the incredible medical team looking after them. However, due to the nature of the condition, medical staff have put their foot down, meaning Sarah’s time on Today has officially come to an early end.

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“They have ordered rest as they monitor me though! Which means I won’t make it back to @thetodayshow to say goodbye to all you wonderful people before so abruptly heading off on maternity leave.. I’m sorry,” she wrote, before going on to thank Today viewers for their messages of support, cards and gifts.

Who will replace Sarah Abo on the Today show?

Woman’s Day has been told that Sylvia Jeffreys and Samantha Armytage are hot contenders for Sarah’s Today gig, with Sylvia filling in for her on the latest episodes amid her medical dramas.

“it’s like winding back to the Dark Ages,” a well-placed source told Woman’s Day. “Here are two women with decades of experience and management thinks it’s OK to put them up against each other. It’s a bloodbath.”

Sam Armytage and Sylvia Jeffreys are frontrunners for the Today show gig. (Credit: Nine)

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Insiders are sceptical about Sylvia’s “audition” process, given her longstanding dedication to Nine. “She’s dedicated her life to the network and now she’s expected to jump through hoops while Sam waltzes in and gets all the breaks,” the insider claims.

Nine staff are also said to be shocked that Jayne Azzopardi has reportedly been overlooked for the gig.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s exit may not be so temporary after all, with Seven rumoured to be interested in poaching Sarah after her maternity leave ends.

“She can’t get out of the place fast enough,” the insider concludes.

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