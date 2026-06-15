Sylvia Jeffreys reduced to tears after Karl Stefanovic’s betrayal

Sylvia Jeffreys was “blindsided” when she got unceremoniously moved on from Today after the infamous Ubergate scandal in 2018 – in which a leaked conversation involving her husband Peter Stefanovic, brother-in-law Karl Stefanovic and Sylvia (who didn’t speak during the recording) revealed what they thought of their breakfast-show colleagues.

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Now, insiders fear 40-year-old Sylvia’s career could once again become collateral damage, with speculation she’s been “overlooked” for Sarah Abo’s maternity leave in favour of close friend Jayne Azzopardi, 43 – and that it is, in part, because of her relationship with Karl, 51.

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The Karl curse

“When Sylvia first read reports that Jayne was the frontrunner to take over when Sarah goes on maternity leave in the next few weeks, she was shocked and upset,” an insider reveals.

“Sylvia has done the hard yards and has proven over time that she should be in pole position for Sarah’s job. Especially now with her role expanding into more sport hosting roles across the network – what’s worse is she’s helped champion Jayne to get her to where she is today.

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“But network bosses feel that Jayne already has a presence on the desk as the Today newsreader so the feeling is that the audience already know her in the current show’s mix, so it will be an easier transition for the viewers.”

Despite Karl’s rumoured plans to depart at the end of the year, Nine’s top dogs also have concerns his outlandish ways could tarnish Sylvia’s “golden girl” reputation.

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“Sylvia’s supporters believe if she is overlooked it’s not because Jayne is the better operator. It sounds brutal, but the real reason will be that no matter which way you look at it, Sylvia is Karl’s sister-in-law and history will tell you that part of the reason she was removed from her role on the Today platform was down to his indiscretion – even if she doesn’t blame him for that.”

” A lot has happened since then, but Nine’s heavyweights feel the family connection with Karl is not a great fit,” adds the source.

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“It’s a hard pill to swallow for Sylvia,” adds the source. “She hates the fact that Karl’s presence still wields so much power, and despite proving herself to Nine as one of their most loyal and hardworking, she’s still overlooked because she’s Karl’s sister-in-law – that has to hurt.”

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