Georgie Tunny on the unsettling moment that inspired her debut novel

As a newsreader, podcaster, radio host and now, author, Georgie Tunny is at the top of her game. But it wasn’t always the case.

Speaking to TV WEEK ahead of the release of her debut novel, Over To You, the 10 News presenter reveals the upsetting moment that will forever stand out in her mind.

Standing in the newsroom as a young cadet journalist, Georgie was preparing to present a national bulletin. But something was wrong. An off-air conversation had filled the newsreader’s head with doubt and she couldn’t stop thinking about it. Her demeanour was noticed by the TV anchor, who asked if everything was okay.

An unexpected conversation was the catalyst for her book. (Credit: Allen & Unwin)

“I burst into tears and fled the newsroom,” Georgie, 35, recalls to TV WEEK about the moment.

“At the time, I was probably in my mid-twenties at the time, and I was that person who was hungry for the next thing. I was so driven.

“But, just before I had to deliver the news bulletin, I was having a discussion with my bosses about where I thought I was at in my career. My boss, in reply, was like: ‘That’s not where you’re at.’ It didn’t go well and I didn’t take it well.”

Looking back on the moment now, Georgie says, “There’s still part of me that, rightly or wrongly, backs myself in that conversation. But I have the knowledge that I was definitely impatient [laughs].”

Georgie Tunny on the inspiration behind her book

While it’s a rare occurrence for Georgie not to be able to do her job, the unsettling moment planted a seed in her mind.

A decade later, and with a lot more experience in her back pocket, it became the catalyst for her debut novel, Over to You. The fictional story follows three best friends vying to fulfil their dream of becoming a TV presenter. But in a cut-throat industry, everyone must stand out, putting their morals to the test.

The newsreader, alongside journalist Denham Hitchcock, is now the weekend anchor at 10 News. (Credit: Instagram)

“The book is fiction but is based on this universal feeling of things not being exactly what you want them to be – and the overwhelm that comes with that,” she says. “I loved reading and writing growing up – it was my escape and brought me to this field. So, to channel this idea and finish it as well, I feel proud.”

Former ABC News Breakfast host Lisa Millar was one of the first people to read the book. “She’s brilliant, so accomplished and can see right through me,” Georgie says. “She’s my first port of call for career stuff.”

Georgie Tunny on her ‘wild’ career

In 2026 Georgie, who has also presented on ABC’s News Breakfast and 10’s The Project, replaced Chris Bath as the anchor of the 10 News weekend bulletin. In addition, she’s a podcaster, radio presenter and now, debut novelist. It’s been a “wild” trajectory, she says.

Life is good for Georgie Tunny. (Credit: Allen & Unwin)

“It’s a role that the baby journalist who ran out of that newsroom could only have dreamt of,” Georgie says. “I wouldn’t say I’m a traditional newsreader and at different points in my career it’s been seen as a negative thing. But the moment I fully embraced that side of me and what I could bring to this space is when my career took off.”

Like many Australians, Georgie is still grieving the end of The Project in 2025. Having built much of her fan base through that news show, its sudden cancellation brought her feelings of self-doubt.

“I would say I’m someone who’s intrinsically linked to my career, for better or worse, and when it got cancelled, I lost a part of myself,” she says. “The Project was everything I wanted to do, so for that to disappear, it took me a little bit. I just had to breathe.”

The Project ran for 16 years on 10. (Credit: 10)

As fate would have it, Georgie was already deep into writing her book, and a few months later she was asked to join 10 News and 10 News+.

“It’s a wonderful reminder that nothing is linear,” she says with a smile.

When will Georgie Tunny and Rob Mills wed?

The same can be said for her relationship with actor and singer Rob Mills. A self-proclaimed fangirl of many things, Georgie says she was aware of his status from watching him on Australian Idol in 2003.

“Idol was maybe one of the first introductions to fandoms and he was one of my favourites. I even got an Idol karaoke machine for Christmas one year.”

Wedding bells are ringing for Rob Mills and Georgie. (Credit: Instagram)

Many years later, with some nudging from mutual friends, including journalist Abbey Gelmi, Rob “slid into my DMs” and the pair hit it off.

With a wedding on the horizon, the couple just need to work on being in the same state! With Rob, 43, performing on stage around the country and Georgie working across multiple platforms, the duo is living to very different timetables

“It’s been one of the most challenging times for us because we’re so busy and our schedules don’t align,” Georgie says. “But he’s my favourite person on earth.”

While a collaboration could be in the works one day (and keep them in the same place), Georgie says it won’t take place on the stage: “No, I shall not be making my theatre debut!” she laughs. “I absolutely cannot dance or act!”

Over To You by Georgie Tunny is available now in bookstores.



10 News weekend bulletin airs Saturday and Sunday 5pm on 10.