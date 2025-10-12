Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny say The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition prepared them for their next chapter 

Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny have every bit the chaotic diary you could imagine with their respective careers in theatre and the media industry, so the pair secretly relished the regimented pace of The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition.

“In actual life, we’re so chaotic and can’t really function for ourselves,” Georgie, 34, tells TV WEEK with a laugh.

“So it was really nice to have someone plan our day for us.”

The loved-up pair said the race was a “reintroduction” to each other. (Credit: 10)

The couple who have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2021 worked as a well-oiled unit and kept the bickering to a minimum – that we saw.

“Oh my God, we had so much bickering,” Georgie admits, before Rob reveals that they “did pretty well to keep it off screen.”

Despite the off-screen tiffs, the pair make it to the finals this week.

And it wasn’t in the script for the former Australian Idol contestant and The Project star to get this close to the finish line.

They didn’t expect to make it to the finals! (Credit: 10)

“When we lined up on the very first day, we thought we’d probably finish somewhere in the middle,” Rob, 43, says.

“We had a philosophy for every race day – don’t come last, and it worked clearly.”

“I tend to have this inflated, unsolicited feeling that I will achieve great things,” Georgie adds.

“So, there was the tiniest bit of me that did believe we could win the whole thing.”

Beyond the passports and pit stops and potential season win, the race prepared Georgie for an unexpected career jolt that came when The Project was unfortunately axed in June of this year.

Georgie had been with The Project for three years before it was axed. (Credit: 10)

“I’m still in mourning for the show,” the new 10 News+ presenter says. “Lucky for me I’m still at 10 and a lot of people from The Project have moved to the new show. It feels like the show is still alive. But the new gig is great and it’s a new chapter, you have to adapt. To be honest the race was good training for that.”

Mental health was front of mind for the pair too. Rob has written a book on anxiety – Putting on a Show: Manhood, mates and mental health – and on the race, Georgie saw it in real time.

“He showed his anxiety the most through his perfectionism,” she says with a smile. ” In some of the challenges I just wanted to get through the challenge, and he thought, ‘I’m going to make sure that this is perfect.’”

Rob Mills placed fifth on the first season of Australian Idol, competing against the likes of Shannon Noll (left) and Guy Sebastian (right). (Credit: 10)

As for what’s next once the finish line fades?

“We really want to have a family in the not too distant future,” Georgie reveals.



“Because I just think that Robert would be the most amazing dad.”

