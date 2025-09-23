All the shock eliminations from The Amazing Race Australia 2025

And just like that, The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is back for another season in 2025, with 13 new teams competing for a $100,000 prize for their chosen charity.

Although the season may have only just kicked off, the high-stakes show has already had several close-call eliminations – and one nail-biting moment had everyone talking.

YouTube stars and best friends Dom Di Tommaso and Marx Marsters were eliminated in devastating scenes as they suffered a 30-minute penalty. The pair became the fifth team to exit the race after being overtaken by Lindy Klim and her daughter with just seven seconds of their penalty left.

“I was upset that I wasn’t able to win the money on behalf of my charity, which is the National Breast Cancer Foundation, but the experience left me with no regrets whatsoever,” Dom later told Yahoo! about the “brutal” experience. “The people I met, the places I saw, and the challenges I got to do were unreal.”

Who has been eliminated from The Amazing Race Australia 2025?

