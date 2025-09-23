All the shock eliminations from The Amazing Race Australia 2025

And just like that, The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is back for another season in 2025, with 13 new teams competing for a $100,000 prize for their chosen charity.
Although the season may have only just kicked off, the high-stakes show has already had several close-call eliminations – and one nail-biting moment had everyone talking.
YouTube stars and best friends Dom Di Tommaso and Marx Marsters were eliminated in devastating scenes as they suffered a 30-minute penalty. The pair became the fifth team to exit the race after being overtaken by Lindy Klim and her daughter with just seven seconds of their penalty left.
“I was upset that I wasn’t able to win the money on behalf of my charity, which is the National Breast Cancer Foundation, but the experience left me with no regrets whatsoever,” Dom later told Yahoo! about the “brutal” experience. “The people I met, the places I saw, and the challenges I got to do were unreal.”
Who has been eliminated from The Amazing Race Australia 2025?
Lindy and Stella Klim
Mother and Daughter
Lindy and Stella were thrilled to swap the chill of Uzbekistan for sunny Sri Lanka, but their race came to an abrupt end when Stella suddenly became dizzy during a task and had to receive medical attention.
“I would love to keep going and just push through it,” she admitted, but doctors advised against it. Although disappointed, Lindy reflected, “We’ve had a great time, it’s been so special doing it with Stella.”
The pair used their platform to shine a light on their chosen charity, Good Shepherd, which supports families experiencing violence and financial hardship.
Brendan and Leni Fevola
Father and Daughter
Brendan and his daughter Leni gave everything to the race, even after Leni fell ill and Brendan was forced to compete solo.
He fought through ocean challenges and crossed the finish line of a “virtual pit stop,” but ultimately decided he couldn’t continue without her. “On the race, you really need someone with you… and I didn’t have that today,” he explained.
The duo were racing for Small Steps 4 Hannah, a foundation dedicated to ending domestic and family violence. Through tears, Brendan said, “I loved this experience. I’ve got nothing left.”
Dominic Di Tommaso and Marx Marsters
Best Friends
Known for their energy — and backflips — Dominic and Marx burst into the competition representing the National Breast Cancer Foundation. But in Uzbekistan, a 30-minute time penalty cost them their spot in the race.
Still, they left with gratitude, with Dominic sharing, “This has been an unreal opportunity, really, we’re just grateful to be a part of it.” For them, it wasn’t just about travel, but a “once-in-a-lifetime” adventure together.
Steph and Ben Tisdell
Siblings
Comedian Steph and her brother Ben brought big laughs and big hearts to the race, hoping to win for BridgIT Water, their mum’s charity providing clean water to remote communities.
Their journey ended in the fourth leg, but Steph said the family connection made it all the more meaningful: “We wanted to win for the charity… mum will be so happy if we can get this.”
Ben also doubled as her carer on the road, strapping up her knees and managing her medication schedule. Steph admitted the hardest part was pushing past self-doubt, adding, “There is nothing quite as vulnerable as being a big, Indigenous woman in this sort of industry.”
Bronte Campbell and Benfield Lainchbury
Engaged Couple
Olympian Bronte Campbell and her fiancé Benfield gave it their all but were knocked out in the third leg.
They were racing for Carers Australia, a cause close to Bronte’s heart as her brother lives with cerebral palsy and her mum is his full-time carer.
“It’s for all of the millions and millions of unpaid carers across Australia,” Bronte said, wishing she could’ve secured the win for them. She reflected on the perspective her family has given her, adding, “When you get to go and do these experiences, it just makes you really grateful.”
Ant and Dan Middleton
Brothers
The Middleton brothers didn’t make it far after being disqualified before the second leg due to a “breach of the code of conduct.” Host Beau Ryan confirmed the decision, saying, “Overnight, due to the breach of the code of conduct, Ant and Dan have been removed from the race.”
Reports later surfaced of an off-camera altercation, with Network 10 explaining that they prioritised the “health, safety, and well-being of all contestants.”
Read more about the incident here.
Ed Kavalee and Tiffany Hal
Married couple
Ed and Tiffany, who cheekily dubbed their time on the show a second honeymoon, were the first team eliminated.
Representing the Learning for Life Autism Centre, they stumbled during a hay-stacking challenge in Nepal and opted for a time penalty.
Unfortunately, two other teams checked in during their 20-minute wait. “The hay got us, the hay defeated us,” Ed joked, while Tiffany said the experience was still special: “It had moments of a honeymoon when we looked around at the view, whilst we were stacking the hay.”