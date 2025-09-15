Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Luke and ‘Sassy’ Scott talk Selena Gomez, sibling squabbles and chasing the win on The Amazing Race

'It's been incredible'
Luke and 'Sassy' Scott on The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition 2025
Luke (left) and Scott "categorically" get on each other's nerves multiple times a day!
When Luke moved in with his brother, ‘Sassy’ Scott O’Halloran, during the pandemic, he couldn’t help but stir up his sibling for laughs. Clips of the subsequent meltdowns immediately went viral on TikTok.

“It’s funny – we didn’t choose this career, it chose us. It has been nothing but incredible” the two tell TV WEEK.

Before they made it big, Luke, 34, was a radiographer at Royal Melbourne Hospital, while Scott, 39, managed Port Melbourne venue The Timber Yard. Then everything changed and they were suddenly getting attention from Selena Gomez, Rita Ora, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O. And lunching with Kelly and Sharon Osbourne!

They say manifestation was key to helping their dreams come true, including being cast as part of The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition

Luke and 'Sassy' Scott travelling and smiling on The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition 2025.
How many meltdowns will Sassy have during the race? (Credit: 10)

“We’ve watched this show for years and, when our world turned upside down and we put our dreams down on a page, this was the only show we wrote down that we both wanted to do,” the brothers declare.

Although the race is fulfilling a lifelong ambition, the journey has also brought anxiety, stirred by past travel horror stories.

Luke and 'Sassy' Scott posing with their backpacks on for The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition 2025.
The cheeky brothers sure are bringing the laughs this season. (Credit: 10)
“I have a fear of heights,” Luke reveals. “Once, in New Zealand, we were expected to jump off an eight-metre drop and I couldn’t do it. When the crew told us the drone battery was about to run out, Scott took one for the team and ran and jumped off to make sure they got the shot. The show must go on!” 

Other horror stories include “guns to heads and squirty bum on planes”, but what Scott will struggle with most on the show is missing his twin boys, Obed-Oliver and Bobbi-Beckett, born via surrogacy with husband Marcus in February 2024.

'Sassy' Scott with husband Marcus in the delivery room after their twin sons were born via surrogacy in Feb 2024.
Scott and Marcus with their newborn twins. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m going to miss Marcus’ hugs,” Scott says. “The way Obed-Oliver looks at me with a smile in his eyes. Bobbi-Beckett’s chuckles.”

Anything else? “Definitely salt and vinegar chips!” Scott laughs.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

