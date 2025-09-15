Luke and ‘Sassy’ Scott talk Selena Gomez, sibling squabbles and chasing the win on The Amazing Race

When Luke moved in with his brother, ‘Sassy’ Scott O’Halloran, during the pandemic, he couldn’t help but stir up his sibling for laughs. Clips of the subsequent meltdowns immediately went viral on TikTok.

Advertisement

“It’s funny – we didn’t choose this career, it chose us. It has been nothing but incredible” the two tell TV WEEK.

Before they made it big, Luke, 34, was a radiographer at Royal Melbourne Hospital, while Scott, 39, managed Port Melbourne venue The Timber Yard. Then everything changed and they were suddenly getting attention from Selena Gomez, Rita Ora, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O. And lunching with Kelly and Sharon Osbourne!

They say manifestation was key to helping their dreams come true, including being cast as part of The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition.

Advertisement

How many meltdowns will Sassy have during the race? (Credit: 10)

“We’ve watched this show for years and, when our world turned upside down and we put our dreams down on a page, this was the only show we wrote down that we both wanted to do,” the brothers declare.

Although the race is fulfilling a lifelong ambition, the journey has also brought anxiety, stirred by past travel horror stories.

The cheeky brothers sure are bringing the laughs this season. (Credit: 10)

Advertisement

“I have a fear of heights,” Luke reveals. “Once, in New Zealand, we were expected to jump off an eight-metre drop and I couldn’t do it. When the crew told us the drone battery was about to run out, Scott took one for the team and ran and jumped off to make sure they got the shot. The show must go on!”

Other horror stories include “guns to heads and squirty bum on planes”, but what Scott will struggle with most on the show is missing his twin boys, Obed-Oliver and Bobbi-Beckett, born via surrogacy with husband Marcus in February 2024.

Scott and Marcus with their newborn twins. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m going to miss Marcus’ hugs,” Scott says. “The way Obed-Oliver looks at me with a smile in his eyes. Bobbi-Beckett’s chuckles.”

Advertisement

Anything else? “Definitely salt and vinegar chips!” Scott laughs.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.