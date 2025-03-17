The Amazing Race Australia will be back for another epic celebrity season in 2025, and it appears this year’s all-star line-up may have already been revealed!
A fresh batch of Aussie stars were spotted jetting out of the country together, leading many to believe they’re heading off to film the fan-favourite reality show.
So, who is suspected to be part of the cast of The Amazing Race Australia in 2025? Continue scrolling to find out…
Brendan Fevola & Leni Fevola
On 14 March, Brendan Fevola announced he was temporarily departing his radio show, Fifi, Fev & Nick For Breakfast, for an indefinite period to film The Amazing Race with his teenage daughter, Leni.
The former AFL player is no stranger to reality TV, as he also previously featured on, and won, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia in 2016, as well competed on The Masked Singer Australia in 2023.
Melissa Leong
Melissa Leong was one of many celebrities spotted at Sydney Airport on 17 March, seemingly confirming her involvement in The Amazing Race this year.
Melissa is a well-known face on Channel 10, having previously been a judge on MasterChef Australia and the host of Dessert Masters.
Rob Mills & Georgie Tunny
Aussie power couple Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny were also seen jetting off.
Former Australian Idol contestant-turned musical theatre star Rob Mills and his fiancee, The Project panellist Georgie Tunny, will seemingly be appearing on the reality show later this year.
Ed Kavalee & Tiffiny Hall
Another well-known couple, Ed Kavalee and Tiffiny Hall were also seen at Sydney Airport.
Ed is best known for his involvement as a comedian on Have You Been Paying Attention?, while Tiffiny is a fitness expert and former coach on The Biggest Loser Australia.
Aesha Scott
It appears that New Zealand-born Below Deck Down Under star and former I’m A Celebrity contestant Aesha Scott is also gearing up to be a part of The Amazing Race in 2025.
She was spotted at the airport alongside her partner, Scott Dobson.
Gretel Killeen
Comedian and original Big Brother host Gretel Killeen was also seen keeping a low profile at the airport!
With Channel 10 bringing back Big Brother Australia later this year, Gretel is the perfect contestant to compete on The Amazing Race in 2025!