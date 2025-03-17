The Amazing Race Australia will be back for another epic celebrity season in 2025, and it appears this year’s all-star line-up may have already been revealed!

Advertisement

A fresh batch of Aussie stars were spotted jetting out of the country together, leading many to believe they’re heading off to film the fan-favourite reality show.

So, who is suspected to be part of the cast of The Amazing Race Australia in 2025? Continue scrolling to find out…

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use