Despite its popularity, Channel Ten’s The Masked Singer Australia reportedly won’t be returning to screens in 2024.

The disappointing speculation was first shared on May 7, with the singing competition judge Dave Hughes sharing some insight.

“As far as I know, The Masked Singer won’t be filmed this year for Channel 10,” he said on his 2DayFM radio show. “We’ve had such a great time over those years, it’s been such a fun show to be on, so many great singers have been on… It’s a tough one for the production team.”

However, Dave did reveal he was “waiting on a production schedule” which currently has “not come through.”

In September, its host Osher Gunsberg added fire to the rumours.

“If it’s [The Masked Singer] coming back, I don’t know about it – but no, I don’t believe it is coming back,” Osher said in a recent episode of his podcast, Better Than Yesterday.

Despite the admission from both judge and host, the network has neither confirmed or denied the rumours of The Masked Singer’s cancellation.

Therefore, last-minute arranges by Channel Ten could be made in order to save the singing contest.

The Masked Singer has seen the likes of Jacki O, Danni Minogue, Dami Im and so many more. Not to mention the judging panel including Abbie Chatfield, Chrissy Swan, Mel B and Dave Hughes.

Despite Dave’s confession regarding the shows future, he has hopes it will return in 2024.

“I think it will come back, I don’t know when, but I’d say that for the Channel 10 budget this year – doesn’t have enough money for it,” he said.

“Apparently it’s an expensive show to produce.”

Meanwhile, judge Chrissy said a cryptic statement regarding the shows future while on Nova radio: “it was a beautiful time and we loved it, but no.”