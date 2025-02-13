Season three of Below Deck Down Under is ready to set sail in the stunning pristine waters of the Seychelles.

At the forefront of the Motor Yacht Katina is Captain Jason, who is in charge of the crew and managing the franchise’s largest vessel yet.

This season, viewers can expect plenty of drama as the crew dynamics are tested along with the high-stress management of a rotating group of demanding guests.

With the season having broadcast on Hayu on February 3, we have put together everything you need to know. So buckle up, as we drop anchor for an intense season!

(Credit: Bravo)

WHO IS IN THE CREW FOR BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER SEASON 3?

Captain Jason Chambers is back at the forefront of motor yacht Katina, with crew from previous years, Harry Van Vliet and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

The new members on board are Bosun Wihan, Chief Stewardess Lara Rigby, Deckhands Johnny Arvantis and Adair Werley, Stewardess Brianna Duffield and Marina Marconde de Barros and Sous-Chef Anthony Bird.

Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, Captain Jason shared that the audience is going to connect with every crew member.

“No one’s hiding, everyone’s got a story to tell. There’s a couple of little exploders, there’s always a platform of drama and true to form in the environment a couple of big spikes.”

Featuring in the last few seasons, Chief Stew Aesha Scott will not be returning for season three and the new Chief Stew will be Lara Rigby.

“Lara our new chief stewardess who wants to bring in 100%, be professional, be at the top of her game, which she’s used to off the show, has to have all these brick walls and it’s like wow how do I get through that?” Jason shared.

(Credit: Hayu)

WHAT CAN FANS EXPECT FOR SEASON 3 OF BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER?

Fans can expect a series full of drama and dynamic navigation between members of the crew and guests onboard.

As the crew sets sail in the stunning waters of the Seychelles just off the coast of Africa, Captain Jason must face new challenges whilst managing everyone on board.

With brand new crew and heads of department on board, Jason has said that the biggest change will be not having Aesha as the Chief Stew.

“Everyone’s just trying to find their feet. It’s eight months of work pushed into six weeks. It’s a lot of work and it’s a lot of hurdles.”

In a tight-knit environment where drama is unavoidable, Jason speaks on how he navigates these challenges on board.

“Look at the time it’s pretty simple. Try to get the crew to respect each other, work hard and achieve our goals and get to understand each other’s personality.”

“How do I make changes? I’ve got a little daughter, I’ve got a lot of patience, these shows are probably the hardest I’ve ever worked,” Jason said.

With an intense season underway and new friendships and relationships to navigate, the season is set to be a big one.

“This is a great show because crew get fatigued. They have to work hard, they’ve got so many roadblocks and then their true facade comes out and we see people cracking and we’ve got to put them all back together to get the job done.”

(Credit: Bravo)

WHERE DOES BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER TAKE PLACE?

Whilst previous seasons have graced the Aussie shores of the Whitsunday Islands and Cairns, the new season is filmed in Africa in the Seychelles.

Blue turquoise waters and sunny, warm days fill the season with Captain Jason taking a particular interest in diving in the beautiful waters.

The cameras are always rolling, but Jason hopes that the show will showcase the day trip of the crew diving.

“Harry just got his diving instructor’s certificate… that should be why it’s down under now, down under the water!” Jason laughed, sharing on his most memorable moments of the charter.

(Credit: Hayu)

HAYU’S GIANT BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER-THEMED HOT TUB

The Hayu hot tub has docked at Bondi Beach in celebration of the new season of Below Deck Down Under.

As the source of some iconic drama moments in the show, the hot tub is a pool-sized version of the one that appears onscreen.

Captain Jason shared his excitement for the activation, “The world’s biggest hot tub!” he exclaimed.

During the activation, Jason shared his recent melanoma diagnosis along with the importance to sunscreen up and get your skin checked.

“For someone that spent their life in the sun, as a child playing sport to working on the ocean, I thought I was resistant to the damaging effects of the sun,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post sharing the news. “I love the sun and its health benefits are evident, but be wise and like everything in life, it’s all about balance, choose your battles.”

“With a diagnosed melanoma biopsy, I now have an anxious wait and what I thought was a skin spot turned in just 6 months, early detection is the key.”

“So find a chemical-free sunscreen product, get some shade with a hat and enjoy the sun with protection.

Jason will be celebrating the series launch and will make a guest appearance Friday, 14 February 2025.

The tub will be open to the general public from 10 am to 6 pm with Hayu subscribers getting priority access.

WHEN DOES BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER SEASON 3 PREMIERE?

The season premiered on Monday, February 3 with new episodes being uploaded every Monday to Hayu- the first two episodes are already out!

Stream Below Deck Down Under on Hayu from $6.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. SUBSCRIBE HERE

