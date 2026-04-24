Discover the Magic of INKredibles at Woolworths!

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Bring a little magic to playtime with INKredibles Magic Reveal Activity Books, available at Woolworths. These clever activity books let kids uncover hidden colours and surprises using the special Magic Reveal pen – creating hours of mess-free fun.

There are four exciting books to collect, featuring favourite themes and characters including Fairy Garden, PAW Patrol, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and Pet Pals. Each book is packed with colouring pages, puzzles, games and activities that magically appear as the pen glides across the page. Thanks to the clever INKredible technology, the colour only appears on the page – keeping the fun contained and the mess away.



How it works

Buy your favourite magazine and pick up an INKredibles book for just $3.99 – saving over 50%.

Prefer to buy it on its own? INKredibles books are available separately for $8.99.

Simply look for the Are Media logo near the barcode on participating magazines to take advantage of the bundle offer.

Available now, only at Coles.

Terms and conditions: *Available at selected Woolworths supermarkets only (excluding Woolworths Metro and Woolworths Online). Offer valid from 11/05/2026 to 12/07/2026 or whilst stocks last. Subject to availability. The INKredibles books are $3.99 each when sold with any participating magazine or $8.99 each when sold separately. Participating titles include all Are Media magazines (look for the Are Media logo near the barcode). Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Four products to choose from. WW approval code 20462: 13.05.26 – 07.07.26. Gabby’s Dollhouse: DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse © 2026 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All rights reserved.ock.com. PAW Patrol ©2026 &TM Spin Master Ltd. All rights reserved.