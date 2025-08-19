Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny have celebrated a relationship milestone.

Over the weekend, the couple posted the first photo they ever took together on Instagram to celebrate their 7th anniversary.

“Seven years. Our first photo together and the latest one in my camera roll. Thanks for giving my favourite art meaning. Happy anniversary,” the caption read.

The former Australian Idol contestant and former co-host of The Project first met in 2018 when Rob saw Georgie on the TV and slid into her DMs.

“Then one morning in 2018 I flicked on the television to ABC News Breakfast and went ‘Who is that?!’,” Rob later told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“She was beautiful and articulate. I needed to know her, [so] I Googled ‘Who is the new ABC sports presenter?’, and Georgie’s name came up.

“I sent her a direct message on Instagram, which opened with, ‘I promise I’m not crazy’.”

Rob Mills’ romance with Georgie Tunny began with a “crazy” Instagram DM from the singer. (Credit: Instagram)

Rob’s “crazy” move paid off and Georgie, recognising him from his Australian Idol days back in 2003, responded.

The rest, as they say, was history.

Romance blossomed and before long the couple were official, much to the dismay of some of Rob’s biggest fans who hoped to one day win his heart.

Despite his star power, the 43-year-old revealed in 2020 that he lucked out with Georgie and thinks he’s batting above his average.

While Rob is the TV star, he thinks he’s punching above his weight with Georgie. (Credit: Instagram)

“I read somewhere once that if both people think that they’re batting above their average, the relationship is in a good place,” he told Now To Love.

“I think she’s just a sensational human being. She’s funny, a lot smarter than me, she inspires me with her work ethic and who she is as a human.”

Rob added that they have “monthly reviews” where they talk about things that do and don’t work for them, which really helps to make the relationship work.

So, how do you get a good review? It’s all about knowing each other’s love language and putting effort into the little things.

“You might go and get some flowers, great, but you might maybe make the bed and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you made the bed?! You’re the best’,” Rob said of their surprisingly down-to-earth home life.

Speaking of their home life, 2021 saw the couple hit a major relationship milestone as they moved into their own home together after three years of dating.

Georgie had already been living with Rob in his home in the city before the move, but having their own home meant plenty of fun firsts for the pair, including couch shopping.

Rob told WHO at the time: “We’re doing adult stuff – we’re going furniture shopping and buying a couch.”

Naturally, the news sparked speculation about where the relationship would go next and when, if ever, Rob was planning to pop the question.

There were already rumours that the couple were headed for marriage after a cryptic comment Rob made on Instagram for Georgie’s 30th birthday in January that year.

Georgie and Rob moved into their own home in 2021 after three years together. (Credit: Instagram)

“Happy birthday my gorgeous, kind, funny, smart, talented Tunny. You’ve packed so much in already,” Rob wrote alongside a series of birthday photos.

“I can’t wait to see what’s next… shall we?”

On New Year’s Day in 2022, Rob announced on Instagram that the pair were engaged.

Posting a loved-up photo of himself with Georgie at the beach, a sparkling ring on her finger, Rob wrote, “Best road trip of my life. I asked this girl to be my wife”.

Rob announced he and Georgie were engaged at the start of 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking exclusively with Now To Love about the moment he proposed, the actor confessed it didn’t actually go according to plan.

He had hoped to get down on one knee on Mount Kosciuszko, the highest point in the country, but it was far too crowded for the intimate moment he had pictured.

Instead, Rob popped the question at a more private location during a romantic road trip — and Georgie had no idea it was coming.

“It was really beautiful. I’m glad it went the way it went, and then we got some pies,” he laughed.

“We were driving up to Sydney, and I wanted to go to the mountains for me and the beach for her. She had no idea what we were doing.”

Now the couple have a wedding to plan, but after years of low-key romance it doesn’t look like they’re in any rush.

For the time being, Rob certainly seems happy to just enjoy the little moments with his future wife, confessing that napping together and debating are some of his favourite things to do with Georgie.

“We like to debate stuff, which is good. I like her brain, I think, the most,” he said.

