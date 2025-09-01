Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment TV

“We stayed married!” Ed Kavalee and Tiffiny Hall on their Amazing Race journey

Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Ed Kavalee and Tiffiny Hall looking at each otherChannel 10

Ed Kavalee and Tiffiny Hall were hoping The Amazing Race might feel like a second honeymoon – after Tiff’s dad gatecrashed their first! 

Advertisement

“The first night when we had just arrived on our honeymoon, Tiff got a message saying that he was at the airport – then he got through the door,” Ed Kavalee tells TV WEEK. “And then my father-in-law announced: ‘It’s a family honeymoon, let’s watch a movie!’”

The couple’s time on The Amazing Race is the longest they have been away from their children. (Credit: Instagram)

Ed Kavalee, 46, a regular panellist on Have You Been Paying Attention? and former Gladiator Tiffiny Hall, 41, married in 2014 and share two kids, son Arnold, and daughter Vada. Despite both balancing full-time careers since they became parents, their journey on The Amazing Race marked the longest time they’d ever been apart from their children.

“It was really hard to leave them,” Tiffiny reveals. “I was a little teary and missing them terribly. But they had such a great time with our nanny and their grandmother.
They were actually disappointed when we came home! But the experience of being in the race was worth it.”

Advertisement

While the couple had a blast, the race wasn’t without its anxiety-inducing moments – especially for Tiffiny, who lives with osteoarthritis and was pushed to her physical limits.

Kavalee is a co-host on Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention (Credit: Channel 10)

“We ended up doing 4km of jagged rocks, carrying heavy backpacks,” Tiff says. “Anyone out there with arthritis will understand the worst thing for it is going upstairs. Then we took a wrong turn – it really stuffed my knees. 

“And I was anxious about one thing in particular: driving,” Tiffiny adds. “I am the worst driver in history. I’ve crashed three or four cars, and I was really anxious knowing I’d have to drive
with cameras in the car.

Advertisement

“That was just going to be all bad.”

The race may have tested them in every way, but it didn’t break them as a couple.

Tiff opened up about how her arthritis impacted her time on the show. (Credit: Channel 10)

“We stayed strong and stayed married!” Tiff laughs in disbelief. “But the race was not relaxing; it was hectic.” 

Advertisement

“I think we’ll need to go for a third honeymoon… on Love Island,” jokes Ed.

Ed and Tiffiny are joined by a line up of Aussie celebrities as they visit Taiwan, Java, and even Uzbekistan in the latest season of The Amazing Race.

The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition returns to our screens 7:30pm Monday September 8 on Channel 10.

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement