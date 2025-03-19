Another year means another season of watching celebrity contestants willingly leave the comfort of their homes for a few weeks on the road in The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.
But it wouldn’t be The Amazing Race without host Beau Ryan returning for the 2025 season.
Channel Ten has finally confirmed the identities of the celebrity contestants joining the new season, and oh boy is it going to be an interesting season. From reality legends, sporting superstars, an Olympian, comedians, pro-parkour champion and a former MasterChef Australia judge!
The 2025 season will be comprised of 13 teams, featuring the celebrity and the unlucky person they’ve dragged into the competition. However, it is all for a good cause as the teams will be racing in the hopes of winning $100,000 for their charity of choice.
In 2024, the winners of the reality contest were Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa and his brother Logan, racing for Sydney Region Aboriginal Corporation, a community-controlled not-for-profit.
Below, TV WEEK has listed all the celebrity contestants and their loved ones joining The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition 2025.
Aesha Scott & Scott Dobson
Engaged
Brendan Fevola & Leni Fevola
Father & Daughter
Steve Curry & Bernie Curry
Brothers
Rob Mills & Georgie Tunny
Engaged
Ant Middleton & Dan Middleton (not pictured)
Brothers
Ed Kavalee & Tiffiny Hall
Married
Gretel Killeen & Epiphany Mason (not pictured)
Mother & Daughter
Steph Tisdell & Ben Tisdell (not pictured)
Siblings
Lindy Klim & Stella Klim
Mother & Daughter
Bronte Campbell & Benfield Lainchbury
Engaged
Melissa Leong & Leah Wilson (not pictured)
Besties
Luke O’Halloran & ‘Sassy’ Scott O’Halloran
Brothers
Dom ‘Tomato’ Di Tommaso & Marx Marsters
Mates