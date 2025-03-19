Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Meet the celebrity contestants joining The Amazing Race Australia in 2025

Bring on another season!
Another year means another season of watching celebrity contestants willingly leave the comfort of their homes for a few weeks on the road in The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.

But it wouldn’t be The Amazing Race without host Beau Ryan returning for the 2025 season.

(Credit: Ten)

Channel Ten has finally confirmed the identities of the celebrity contestants joining the new season, and oh boy is it going to be an interesting season. From reality legends, sporting superstars, an Olympian, comedians, pro-parkour champion and a former MasterChef Australia judge!

The 2025 season will be comprised of 13 teams, featuring the celebrity and the unlucky person they’ve dragged into the competition. However, it is all for a good cause as the teams will be racing in the hopes of winning $100,000 for their charity of choice.

In 2024, the winners of the reality contest were Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa and his brother Logan, racing for Sydney Region Aboriginal Corporation, a community-controlled not-for-profit.

Below, TV WEEK has listed all the celebrity contestants and their loved ones joining The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition 2025.

Aesha Scott & Scott Dobson

Engaged 

Brendan Fevola & Leni Fevola

Father & Daughter

Steve Curry & Bernie Curry

Brothers 

Rob Mills & Georgie Tunny

Engaged 

Ant Middleton & Dan Middleton (not pictured)

Brothers

Ed Kavalee & Tiffiny Hall

Married 

Gretel Killeen & Epiphany Mason (not pictured)

Mother & Daughter

Steph Tisdell & Ben Tisdell (not pictured)

Siblings 

Lindy Klim & Stella Klim

Mother & Daughter

Bronte Campbell & Benfield Lainchbury

Engaged 

Melissa Leong & Leah Wilson (not pictured)

Besties

Luke O’Halloran & ‘Sassy’ Scott O’Halloran

Brothers  

Dom ‘Tomato’ Di Tommaso & Marx Marsters 

Mates 

